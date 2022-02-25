KENTLAND - On Sunday, March 6th, the Purduettes will be performing a full 90 minute concert at South Newton High School, at 2:00 CST.
This concert was sponsored by local businesses, such as: the Kentland Veterinary Clinic; Kentland Bank; Community State Bank of Brook; Hoosier Associates, Inc.; and Wet-Tech, Inc. in Goodland. Additionally, the Kentland Rotary Club donated profits from its annual pancake breakfast to the South Newton drama department.
A senior member of the ensemble, Grace Kindig, is a senior member of the Purduettes, and the school community is eager to welcome her back.
All proceeds from the performance will benefit drama department programs at South Newton. Reserved tickets can be purchased through the link on the South Newton website (southnewton.com) $10 for adults, $5 for students ages 5-18.
Tickets can also be purchased at the door $15 for adults, $10 for students. Ages 5 and under are free.