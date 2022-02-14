The premiere Purduette singing group is coming to South Newton High School on Sunday, March 6th , at 2:00 PM (Central time). Since Covid, this esteemed collegiate organization has not traveled or performed much outside of their Purdue home area. They will be putting on a full 90 minute live show for our community on Sunday, March 6th, and all are welcome to attend! Tickets are $10 for adults, and $7 for students (ages 5 to 18) when purchased in advance through the link on the South Newton website (southnewton.com). Tickets may also be purchased at the door, $15 for adults, $10 students. This is an event you won’t want to miss! For more information about the Purduettes, visit the Purdue Musical Organizations website (purdue.edu/pmo).
