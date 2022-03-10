KENTLAND - On March 6, the Purduettes performed at the South Newton High School, returning to their touring schedule after COVID forced them to remain at Purdue.
The performance, which was funded by local businesses, was a fundraising campaign for the South Newton drama department. All proceeds from the concert went toward funding drama productions.
Some of the sponsors of this event include: Good Table Family Restaurant; Kentland Bank, Hoosier Associates, Inc.; Community State Bank of Brook; Wet-Tech, Inc.; Kentland Rotary; Fowler State Bank; Kentland Veterinary Clinic; Wilson Industrial Sales; Del Principe and Allie C.P.A.S.; 3D Machines; AgriTown Agency; Wilson Fertilizer; Washburn Law; and Murphy's Food King.