KENTLAND - The Kentland Rotary Club met on April 19, 2022, for a weekly luncheon at the R. Steven Ryan Community Center in Kentland. Mike Davis gave an update on the progress of the Thrive Center in Batton Park. He reported that progress has moved from concept to development. Groundwork and grading plans are becoming evident. Arrangements were made for the anticipated playground equipment to be assembled and installed by the Kentland Rotary club the weekend of April 23.
The Senior Center is planned for construction once the fill material is available from the Kent Ditch Project. The ditch project will be constructed to provide storm water storage and additional green space in the area of the park. Davis and the related task force is still working at defining what the specific needs the Wellness Center will address. Mike did include the construction of the Child Care Facility in his report to the membership.
The improvements to the Kentland Airport were mentioned, though not directly part of the Thrive Center. Davis was excited to report the FAA provided funds to install a 1.4-million-gallon underground reservoir to manage and slowly release stormwater runoff from the airport. Plus, there are additional plans to expand the airport to include a medi-vac facility. Davis mentioned that Kentland will soon receive Broadband capability once rights-of-way and all the legal work is complete. He also mentioned that the solar farm outside of Kentland is part of the larger picture for Kentland.
Laura Robbins, South Newton Guidance Counselor and RYLA Sponsor, attended the meeting with the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards students. RYLA provides opportunities for students to connect with and learn from community leaders as exemplified by Davis.