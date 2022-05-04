KENTLAND - More than ever before, South Newton’s stage played host to a wide variety of artistic entertainment from diverse performance groups over this past year.
In the fall, rehearsals began for “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” which featured primarily elementary and middle school students. Traditionally, fall semester shows are reserved for high school talent; however, the roles of this musical called for a broader cast.
“It was so much fun to work with the elementary students,” said Jen Kindig, English teacher and drama director at South Newton High School. “Music director, Beth Moore, does a fantastic job with the kids and was crucial to the show’s success. Several of the younger students said they can’t wait to perform in future productions!”
“Theatre gives cast members the opportunity to play different roles and assume characters that may or may not be like their own personalities,” said Kindig. “The students cast as the Herdmans got to purposely misbehave and ‘act up’ on stage, which they completely loved!”
The spring show, “The Braggart Soldier,” was originally crafted by ancient playwright, Plautus. The South Newton thespians enacted a modernized rendition of it and had a ball with the characters, costumes, and fellow cast members. Emerging talents combined with some established ones made the show truly great. Marcum Sanders, who joined theatre his senior year in 2018, came back and produced a phenomenal sound program to accompany the show. Capucine “Caps” Gautier-Lenoir, a French exchange student, played a pirate who just wanted her moment on stage. Caps did get her time in the spotlight, which is a memory she will carry with her when she returns to France in a few short months.
In March, the esteemed collegiate ensemble, The Purduettes, came to the South Newton stage thanks to the support from community sponsors, including: Good Table, Kentland Bank, Hoosier Associates, Inc., Community State Bank of Brook, Wet-Tech, Inc., Kentland Rotary, Murphy's Food King, Kentland Veterinary Clinic, Wilson Industrial Sales, Del Principe and Allie C.P.A.S., 3D Machines, AgriTown Agency, Ardis Kindig, Washburn Law, Donna Heshelman, Wilson Fertilizer, Fowler State Bank, Ryan Law Offices, and the SIA Foundation.
This was the first in-person full concert the Purduettes had performed in two years. Director, Jeff Valier, premiered songs the chorus would be performing on their planned trip to Hawaii for spring break. Two native Hawaiian songs were “Ka Wailele” and “Aloha Oe.” Each told a story about the Hawaiian people and their customs and traditions.
It was an especially special concert for two members, Grace Kindig and Erin Wilson. Kindig is a senior at Purdue University and also a South Newton alumna. Back on her home stage, she entertained spectators with her solo, “So Small”.
Wilson got an unforgettable surprise when her dad flew in for the concert all the way from Florida. “I was absolutely shocked,” she admitted.
She was so excited to not only see him, but also for him to see the concert since he was the one who initially discovered the Purduettes when Erin was looking at college options. Drawn to the ensemble because of its musical theatre flare, Erin knew she had to join!
Both women agreed that being part of the Purduettes is a lifelong affiliation with others who share their passion for singing and performing.
“I feel like it is a group of 75 people that I can count on in any time of need,” shared Wilson. “They will pick me up when I’m down and celebrate my successes with me.”
Whether elementary aged or adult, local or from far away, performing arts brings people together through shared experiences.