MOROCCO - During the January school board meeting for North Newton, the educators and faculty of North Newton Jr. and Sr. High school shared their thoughts and appreciation for the community during the current COVID resurgence.
“I’ve spent my whole life insisting kids be at school, and now, it’s the opposite,” said Rod Coffing, North Newton Jr. and Sr. High School principal. “We’re trying to keep kids home for Covid protocol. It’s a thankless and tough job. It consumes you.”
North Newton’s school nurse, ana Wynn, shared Coffing’s thoughts, adding that instead of looking at wearing masks as a punishment (when they have to be worn), it is actually a good thing because when everyone wears masks then everyone stays in class which is where kids need to be.
Wynn briefly explained the latest directives by the state health office regarding the Covid procedures and new “revolving door” plan to reduce the number of days that kids have to be out of school. School personnel are doing all they can to try to remain in person as much as possible. Dr. Rowe, North Newton Superintendent, praised the health team and staff for their efforts as the Covid pandemic continues.
Kristen Hankins, Lake Village Elementary principal, stressed the time, effort, heart, and soul that has all gone into the jobs of school staff regarding COVID issues. She stressed the importance of community support and understanding of the extent the schools are going to in order to keep everyone healthy and safe. “A little compassion goes a long way,” said Hankins.
Despite the negative effects of Covid, there are numerous positive things happening in the North Newton schools. Dr. Rowe said she was very impressed by the virtual Christmas program put on by Craig Redlin and his music students.
Christine Lawbaugh, Morocco Elementary principal, said that even though Morocco is under a mask mandate for 30 days, the kids are cooperative and good about keeping their masks on properly. She thanked the parents for keeping sick kids home. Lawbaugh also praised the efforts of the student council for a successful food drive for the holidays.
Hankins happily reported student test scores are good throughout the school district. She also spoke highly of Sallie Smith, who is helping cover administrative duties at Lincoln Elementary. Hankins said that Smith is good for the staff and the school, and is “proud to be part of people helping others get things done.”
Coffing had similar accolades for Jerry Taylor and all he’s done to help cover administrative responsibilities at the high school. Coffing said he appreciates the support and is proud to have a man like Taylor in the corporation. Coffing also reported the outstanding success of the winter athletic teams. Another positive for Coffing was the parent feedback for the work and effort on the part of the school for their kids.
The retirement of a long-time staff member was also announced during this meeting. Jean Rinkonvsky, who served the North Newton school district as a cook for 27 years, was given well wishes for her retirement. Students and staff appreciated Rinkovsky’s cheerful outlook, positive attitude, selfless helpfulness, dedicated service, and perpetual smile.
The Student Spotlight for Lake Village for January is sixth grader, Izabella Heilman. Izabella was nominated by her teacher, Mindy Negri for being a “top-notch’ student who is compassionate, mature, and attentive to detail. Negri also noted Heilman’s intelligence and inquisitive nature. Hankins complimented Bella’s confidence, empathy, friendliness, and compassion for others. “Bella is one of those people that after you visit with them, you feel a spring in your step and your heart and body are filled with joy.”
From Lincoln Elementary, the January student spotlight is Jaxon Mick. Mick is in Angela Miller’s third grade class, and he was nominated for being a great student who always does his best. Miller said Jaxon is a good listener who eagerly participates and wants to learn. “Jaxon is truly one in a million,” said Miller. “He goes above and beyond in everything he does.”
Morocco Elementary’s student spotlight for the month is Ryan Miller. Ryan is in Glennda Sanders’ third grade class, and he was nominated for being well prepared, organized, and conscientious. Sanders noted the pride Ryan takes in his work, along with his personal efforts to succeed. Principal Lawbaugh also recognized Ryan’s organization and preparedness. She further observed that Ryan is helping others see that hard work is rewarding.
North Newton Junior High’s student spotlight is Nicole Hertaus. Nicole is an eighth grader, and she was nominated by Julie Decker for her positive leadership. Nicole participates actively in her classes and the school. She spends time outside of class sharing her creativity for the good of the school, like with the door decorating contests. “Nicole is a delight to have in class,” said Decker.
From the senior high, the student spotlight recipient is eleventh grader, Danielle Frey. Danielle was nominated by Craig Redlin for her excellent attitude and enthusiasm as a music student. Redlin praised Danielle’s desire to improve her performances, as well as her commitment to the different ensembles in which she participates.