MOROCCO - The North Newton School Board celebrated the academic achievement of Isaac Knight, North Newton Jr-Sr High student, who qualified as a finalist for a National Merit Scholarship.
The award is initially based on PSAT scores, then narrowed through an application process involving other student accomplishments, academics, school records and recommendation, and a personal essay. According to the National Merit Scholarship website, of the 1.5 million students nationwide who take the PSAT, only 15,000 advance to the finalist stage.
Other recognitions at the March board meeting were for Student Spotlights. Recipients this month include: Blakeleigh Scheidt, Emmalyn Lindley, Eli Brownfield, Saraya Nava, and Melanie Hall.
Blakeleigh is a 5th grade student at Lake Village. Her teacher, Alisa Hines, says that Blakeleigh is a model student who always does her best both in and out of the classroom. In addition to excelling academically, Blakeleigh also plays volleyball, basketball, and softball. She is mindful and intentional about including others in activities and groups. Blakeleigh’s winning attitude makes her successful.
Emmalyn Lindley, from Lincoln Elementary, is also in the fifth grade. Her teachers, Hannah DeLaughter & Rebecca Moore, nominated her for being polite, hardworking, and a great listener. Emmalyn is a new student who “jumped right in and is making new friends.” Acting principal, Ms. Smith, noted Emmalyn’s citizenship skills and the respect she shows adults and peers. All three said Emmalyn is a wonderful addition to the school.
Morocco Elementary first grader, Eli Brownfield, was nominated by Pamalla Hammel and Christine Lawbaugh for his problem solving abilities and perseverance. Hammel, Eli’s teacher, is impressed with his willingness to keep trying until he gets his work right. Hammel also praised his mindset and openness to instruction. Lawbaugh, Morocco Elementary School principal, also acknowledged Eli’s relationships and interactions with others, and his work in developing and maintaining them. Lawbaugh stated, “I look forward to watching him shine for many years at Morocco!”
From the junior high is eighth grader, Saraya Nava, who was nominated by Kassie Vanderwall. "Saraya is such a positive role model," said Vanderwall. “She is kind to everyone in class, she is always prepared and offers to lend supplies and materials to classmates in need.” She has an independent quest for knowledge which is evident in her depth of discussions, research, and interest in helping others. Most particularly, Vanderwall mentioned a social studies project Saraya completed that she (Vanderwall) called ‘impeccable.’ Not only is Saraya’s effort and zeal contagious but so is her positivity.
Melanie, a ninth grade student at the senior high school, was nominated by Peter Salciunas for being “an all-around great student.” Melanie is a quiet student who is sharp and intuitive. “She can figure out most anything I give the class as an assignment,” says Salciunas.