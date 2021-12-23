On Dec. 6, the North Newton School Corporation held a special executive session to discuss Superintendent Cathy Rowe’s contract. Board president, Patricia Reyes, read the details of Rowe’s job description and terms.
At the regularly-scheduled board meeting on Dec. 13, Rowe recommended Sallie Smith to serve in an advisory capacity as the interim principal at Lincoln Elementary School in Roselawn. Smith is a third grade teacher at Lincoln.
The administrative duties will still be covered on a rotating basis by Rowe, Lake Village Elementary principal Kristen Hankins, and Morocco Elementary school principal Christine Lawbaugh.
The board offered their appreciation for the flexibility and versatility of its staff and the cooperation between the schools.
The board approved the recommendations and the superintendent contract as it was presented at the special meeting on Dec. 6.