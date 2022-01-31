The North Newton School Corporation announces Kindergarten Roundup and registration for the 2022-2023 school year for all new kindergarteners. A student residing in the North Newton school district must be at least 5 years of age on or before August 1 in order to enroll in kindergarten or meet the eligibility requirements for early entrance when Kindergarten screenings are conducted. Parents seeking Early Entrance appeals have a deadline of April 1st
Parents are required to provide the following information to the school upon enrolling: their child's birth certificate (the certificate given by the Health Department of the county of birth-not the hospital copy), copy of current immunizations, copy of their child's social security card (recommended), and any court paperwork regarding custody issues.
Schools include:
• Lake Village Elementary, 3281 W 950 N, Lake Village
o (219) 992-3311
• Lincoln Elementary, 120820 N 450 E, DeMotte
o (219) 507-0180
• Morocco Elementary, 310 S. Lincoln Street, Morocco
o (219) 285-2258
A Pre-Registration link is on our website at www.nn.k12.in.us under the Posts and each individual school. Follow the link to pre-register your child and find out more about how to get your child ready for kindergarten.
Parents are strongly encouraged to register their children prior to May 1st so that schedules for kindergarten screenings can be arranged in addition to planning numbers of classes, class sizes, and materials to supply each class. Kindergarten screenings will be held this summer. Book rental and other fees are paid when registering at each school building in late July/early August
If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact your child's school or the corporation office at (219) 285-2228.