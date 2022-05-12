KENTLAND - Hannah McGraw, Client Advocate, North Central Indiana Rural Crisis Center, gave a presentation to the Kentland Rotary Club on May 3, 2022. The center is an emergency shelter for individuals who are experiencing domestic violence and/or sexual abuse as well as those experiencing homelessness. The center also provides outreach services for those not seeking emergency shelter.
In 1987, several concerned community members came together with the common goal of eliminating domestic violence in the Jasper, Newton, and Pulaski counties. They believed that a shelter for abused women was the first step in achieving this goal, according to the mission statement on their website. Support groups also started around this time.
Crisis Center services have expanded to also include survivors of sexual assault and we recognize that survivors of domestic violence/ sexual assault can be any gender, race, ethnicity, social class, etc.
According to McGraw, “We strive to meet our residents where they find themselves to help them maintain their dignity.” The Crisis Center provides a place to pause, rest and explore for an interval of time for relief at a time when mental health professionals are limited or unavailable. The center is committed to turning victims into survivors and the feeling of helplessness into hope.
The mission of the North Central Indiana Rural Crisis Center is to help end domestic violence and sexual assault in Jasper, Newton, and Pulaski counties by providing temporary shelter and services to victims and children of domestic violence and/or sexual assault through education, advocacy, and community intervention.
When asked how anyone could help individuals at the center Ms. McGraw shared with the membership a list of items needed daily. Everyday items such as paper towels, toilet paper, laundry detergent, fabric softener, trash bags, dish soap, dishwasher pods, and household cleaners are always needed. Most clothing is handled elsewhere and is available to the center as needed. Anyone needing more information about the center can contact Hannah at hmcgraw@ncircc.com.
More information about the center can be found at their website: https://ncircc.com/.