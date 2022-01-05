The Newton County SWCD has released their calendar for 2022 meetings, which are held by the board of supervisors. These meetings are open to the public. All meetings will be held on the third Thursday of the month at the Soil and Water Conservation District office in the Newton County Government Center, which is located at 4117 S 240 W, Morocco, IN, 47963, at 7 p.m. CST, unless otherwise notified.
The dates for the meetings, as they stand, are as follows:
Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 7 p.m. CST
Thursday Feb. 10, 2022 6:30 p.m. CST (Deviation from normal schedule in place of Newton SWCD Annual Meeting at the Beaver Township Community Center/Morocco Firehouse. Free & open to the public but must RSVP to for meal)
Thursday, Mar. 17, 2022 7 p.m. CST
Thursday, Apr. 21, 2022 7 p.m. CST
Thursday, May 19, 2022 7 p.m. CST
Thursday, Jun. 16, 2022 7 p.m. CST
Thursday, Jul. 21, 2022 7 p.m. CST
Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 7 p.m. CST
Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 7 p.m. CST
Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 7 p.m. CST
Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 7 p.m. CST
Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 7 p.m. CST