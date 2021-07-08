July Board Meeting
The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are the third Monday of each month. The regular Board meeting for July will be 5:30 p.m. July 19, in person, at the Lake Village Memorial Township Library, 9444 N. 315 West in Lake Village.
Per library policy, this meeting is available for the public to view via Zoom. Please use this link to connect to the meeting:
Topic: July Regular Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees Meeting
Time: Jul 19, 2021 05:30 PM Central Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 830 6716 5114
Passcode: 662603
Newton County Public Library Board meetings are open to the public. For further information, contact Mary K. Emmrich, director, Newton County Public Library, 219-992-3490.
Community Rooms Open, Ready
Newton County Public Library is pleased to reopen our community rooms for public meetings, and to permit multiple meetings each day, including evenings and weekends.
We are permitting rental usage of our community rooms, as well. Contact Lake Village Memorial Township Library at 219-992-3490 to schedule use, Morocco Community Library at 219-285-2664 to book the community room, or Roselawn Library at 219-345-2010 to arrange your meeting.
Use is dependent on the status of COVID-19 in our communities, but know that the Newton County Public Library will monitor this matter to keep users up-to-date.
Noah’s Ark Stuffed Animal Workshops
Morocco and Roselawn libraries will offer a special Noah’s Ark animal workshop session on Saturday, July 10. This program is free for children of all ages, but registration is necessary, as space is limited. Visit Morocco or Roselawn Libraries, call Morocco at 219-285-2664, Roselawn at 219-345-2010, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/go/70a0c4baead2ea4fa7-noahs2.