Color Zone at Roselawn: Grown-ups are invited to Roselawn Library to enjoy a relaxing evening of coloring, conversation and light refreshments as Color Zone returns! Mary Kay will welcome colorists 16 years of age and older to color from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 17. The library will provide coloring sheets, pencils, pens, and snacks for our guests to enjoy. Visit Roselawn Library or call 219-345-2010 to register, or register online at https://bit.ly/2WtW9mc.
STEM Club to meet at Roselawn: Children in grades 3-6 are invited to learn about technology, engineering, and math through experimenting, exploring, and games as Roselawn Library offers STEM Club on three Mondays in February. Join Miss Hope at 4 p.m. Feb. 21 as she makes learning fun through various activities and experiments. Registration is required, so visit Roselawn Library or call 219-345-2010 to register, or register online at https://bit.ly/39TvDFK.
Library board meeting in February: The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are the third Monday of each month. The regular board meeting for February will be in-person at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Lake Village Memorial Township Library, 9444 N. 315 West, Lake Village. Meeting is available via Zoom. Use this link to connect to the meeting: https://bit.ly/3uyzXUE; Meeting ID: 824 8278 2598; Passcode: 992193. Newton County Public Library Board meetings are open to the public. For further information, contact Mary K. Emmrich, director, Newton County Public Library, 219-992-3490.
Noah’s Ark Stuffed Animal Workshop at Roselawn: Children of ages are invited to stuff their own stuffed animal from 2-7 p.m. Feb. 22 as Roselawn Library hosts Noah’s Ark Stuffed Animal Workshop! This event is free, but children must be accompanied by an adult. We permit only one stuffed animal per child and the child must be present. Registration is mandatory so we may maintain a safe atmosphere. Please call Roselawn Library at 219/345-2010 or visit the library to register. Register online at https://bit.ly/39TvDFK.
LEGO Fun at NCPL: Children in grades K-6 are invited test their building skills and stretch their imaginations with LEGOS at the Library! Morocco will have its LEGO Club at 3 p.m. Feb. 23; Roselawn will host LEGO Club at 4 p.m. March 8. Each library will provide LEGOs and after-school snacks, but registration is necessary, as seats are limited. Visit Morocco or call 219-285-2664 to register. Register at Roselawn, or call 219/345-2010 to register via the phone. Register online at https://bit.ly/39TvDFK.
February Roselawn Book Club: Roselawn Library will host book club from 10-11 a.m. Feb. 24. Participants will read and discuss “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Patrons who want to participate must order this book from the library via Evergreen Indiana. The audio version of this is available and downloadable versions are available on the library’s Overdrive service, service. We will have coffee available, and attendants are welcome to bring their own snacks. This program is free and open to adults. Register for this free book discussion program by visiting the Roselawn Library, call 219-345-2010 to register, or register online at https://bit.ly/2WtW9mc.
Adult Winter Reading Challenge: Newton County Public Library invites all readers ages 18 and older to snuggle up with good books to join our Winter Reading Challenge! Adults will read and log at least 4 books from now to Feb. 28 to complete the challenge and then be entered into our drawing for great prizes! Register at Lake Village Memorial Township Library, Morocco Community Library, or Roselawn Library, or register online at www.newton.beanstack.org. Those who need help creating a Beanstack account may call Lake Village at 219-992-3490, Morocco at 219-285-2664, or Roselawn at 219-345-2010, or visit any location!
Youth Winter Reading Challenge: Newton County Public Library invites youth up to 17 years of age to snuggle up with good books to join our Winter Reading Challenge! Readers will need to log 200 minutes of reading time from now to Feb. 28 to complete the challenge and then be entered into our drawing for great prizes! Youth may read independently or with a reading buddy! Register at Lake Village Memorial Township Library, Morocco Community Library, or Roselawn Library, or register online at www.newton.beanstack.org. Those who need help creating a Beanstack account may call Lake Village at 219-992-3490, Morocco at 219-285-2664, or Roselawn at 219-345-2010, or visit any location.
Superhero Story Time at Roselawn: Preschoolers ages 2-5 years are invited to join Miss Hope for a special superhero-themed story time! Children will play games, read books about superheroes, make super crafts, and sing all sorts of songs! Please register your preschooler for this fun event by visiting the Roselawn Library at 4421 east State Road 10 in Roselawn, call 219-345-2010 to register, or register online at https://bit.ly/3ijiISa.
One-On-One Technology Training: Newton County Public Library is continuing to offer computer and other personal electronic device assistance in the form of FREE on-on-one help sessions each month. Lake Village will host its next help session March 16. Call 219-992-3490 to register for a time slot. Roselawn Library will offer technology help March 15. Patrons may call 219-345-2010 to register for a time slot. Morocco will offer it March 18. Interested patrons need to call 219-285-2664to register. Patrons may also sign up online by visiting https://bit.ly/2WtW9mc.