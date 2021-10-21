Trick or Treat Bingo: Adults are invited to a fun-filled afternoon of Bingo at Roselawn Library from 2-3:30 p.m. Oct. 21. Come in costume to earn a special treat and a chance to win a prize for best costume. Register by visiting or calling the Roselawn Library, or register online at https://bit.ly/2WtW9mc.
Fall Craft Day at Lake Village: Students in grades K-6 are invited Oct. 26 at 3:30 p.m. for an afternoon of crafts! All crafts are fall-themed, some will be pre-made and others will require creativity! This program is free, and after-school snacks will be available.
STEM Club at Morocco: Children in grades 3-6 are invited to complete a bridge building challenge with limited supplies on Oct. 26 at 4 p.m. Spaces are limited, so please call or visit the Morocco Community Library to register, or register online at https://bit.ly/39TvDFK.
Cookie Mining at Roselawn: Students in grades K-6 are invited to learn about recycling via cookie mining as Northwest Indiana Solid Waste District presents a demonstration about recycling and the environment It will be Oct. 26 at 4 p.m. at Roselawn. Call or visit the library, or register online at https://bit.ly/39TvDFK
Teen LEGO Wars at Morocco: Teens in grades 7-12 will compete to build the tallest self-standing tower at Morocco’s Teen LEGO Wars on Oct. 26 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Morocco Community Library. LEGOS provided and prize will be award to a winner. Call or visit the library, or register online at https://bit.ly/3F7iOpW
Teen Mystery Craft at Lake Village: Teens in grades 7-12 will rise to the challenge from 6-7 p.m. Oct. 27. Each teen will receive a bag full of an assortment of craft supplies that they will use to create some type of custom craft item. The only catch is that they need to use all of the supplies that are given to them! This is a challenge and a fun evening out! Teens who want to participate may visit or call the library to sign up, or register online at https://bit.ly/3F7iOpW.
Teen Bullet Journals at Roselawn: Roselawn Library is hosting “Teen Bullet Journaling” for youth in grades 7-12 on Oct. 28 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Attendants will receive blank journals, and the library will provide pens, stickers, and washi tape to help personalize journals. This program is free, but we are limited to 12 participants. Call or visit the library, or register online at https://bit.ly/3F7iOpW
November LEGO Fun at NCPL: Children in grades K- 6 are invited test their building skills and stretch their imaginations with LEGOS at the Library. It will be at Morocco and Roselawn on Nov. 2 at 4 p.m.; and at Lake Village Nov. 16 at 3:30 p.m. LEGOS provided by each library. Call or visit the appropriate library to register, or register online at https://bit.ly/39TvDFK.
Mother Goose on the Loose: Mother Goose on the Loose is a series of literature-based programs for children ages 2-3. Lake Village’s program will continue until Nov. 2; Roselawn’s will continue through Nov. 16; and Morocco’s programs will continue through Nov. 17. Visit or call the appropriate libraries to register, or visit https://bit.ly/3ijiISa.
Story Time at NCPL: Weekly set of action-packed half-hour programs with stories, songs and activities for children ages 4-5. Lake Village program will continue through Nov. 2; Morocco is offering it at 11 a.m. through Nov. 17; and Roselawn’s program is 10 a.m. Wednesdays until Nov. 17. Call or visit the appropriate library to register, or visit https://bit.ly/3ijiISa.
Babytime at Lake Village, Morocco: Geared for littles from birth to two years. Babies and caregivers learn simple songs, finger plays, lullabies, nursery rhymes and simple stories to engage and develop strong listening and motor skills. Morocco offers Babytime at 9:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 16; Lake Village’s is 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 3. To register, call or visit Morocco or Lake Village libraries, or register online at https://bit.ly/3ijiISa.
Library board meeting in November: The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are the third Monday of each month. The regular board meeting for November will be in-person at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Lake Village Memorial Township Library, 9444 N. 315 West, Lake Village. Meeting is available via Zoom. Use this link to connect to the meeting: https://bit.ly/3uyzXUE; Meeting ID: 854 8707 2502; Passcode: 014404. Newton County Public Library Board meetings are open to the public. For further information, contact Mary K. Emmrich, director, Newton County Public Library, 219-992-3490.
One-on-One Technology Training: Newton County Public Library is offering computer and other personal electronic device assistance in the form of free one-on-one help sessions each month. Roselawn Library will offer technology help Nov. 16; Lake Village will host its next help session Nov. 17; and Morocco will provide technology support on Nov. 19. Space is limited. Register online at https://bit.ly/2WtW9mc.
Wiggleworms at Roselawn: Geared for littles from 9 months to 2 years. Babies and caregivers will learn simple songs, fingerplays, lullabies, nursery rhymes and simple stories. It will be at Roselawn on Thursdays through Nov. 18. Visit or call the library, or register online https://bit.ly/3ijiISa.