Library Christmas Closings: Newton County Public Library will be closed Dec. 24-25 in observance of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Patrons returning items during this time are welcome to use the book and AV returns. The libraries will reopen at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 27. The board and staff of the Newton County Public Library wishes everyone a joyous and safe Christmas.
Library New Year’s Eve Closings: Newton County Public Library will be closed Dec. 31 in observance of New Year’s Day. Patrons returning items during this time are welcome to use the book and AV returns. The libraries will reopen at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 3. The board and staff of the Newton County Public Library wishes everyone a safe and prosperous New Year.
LEGO Club at Lake Village: Children in grades K-6 are invited test their building skills and stretch their imaginations with LEGOs at the Library! Lake Village will host LEGO Club at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 4; Morocco will host LEGO Club at 4 p.m. Jan. 12; and Roselawn will host LEGO Club at 4 p.m. Jan. 4 The library will provide LEGOs and after-school snacks, but registration is necessary, as seats are limited. Visit or call Lake Village at 219-992-3490, Morocco at 219-992-3490, or Roselawn at 219-345-2010. Register online at: https://bit.ly/39TvDFK.
Teen Shrinky Dinks at Lake Village: Teens in grades 6-12 are invited to join in the fun of creating unique and personal designs on plastic at Lake Village Memorial Township Library at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 5. We will have pictures available to trace and color, or attendants can use their imaginations to create their own designs. We will be using permanent markers, so we ask students to dress accordingly. Space is limited, so visit or call Lake Village Memorial Township Library at 219/992-3490, or register online at: https://bit.ly/3F7iOpW.
Family Game Night at Morocco, Roselawn: Join us for a fun evening of games and snacks at the Roselawn Library or Morocco Community Library as we offer Family Game Night at 6 p.m. Jan. 7. Enjoy the comfort of either our community rooms while you play your favorite board games with your family. Both programs are free and open to all ages, and each library will provide games and snacks! There’s even a door prize for one lucky family at each location! Call Roselawn to at 219-345-2010 to register, or call Morocco at 219/285-2664. You may register online at: https://bit.ly/3btB0fE.
Roselawn Book Discussion: Roselawn Library is hosting book club again from 10-11 a.m. Jan. 13 and Jan. 27. Participants will read and discuss “Midnight at the Blackbird Café” by Heather Webber. Patrons who want to participate need to order this book from the library via Evergreen Indiana. The audio version of this is available as well, and downloadable versions are available on the Library’s Overdrive service. We will have coffee available, and attendants are welcome to bring their own snacks. This program is free and open to adults. Register for this free book discussion program by visiting the Roselawn Library, call 219-345-2010 to register, or register online at: https://bit.ly/2WtW9mc.
Library board meeting in January: The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are the third Monday of each month. The regular board meeting for December will be in-person at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Lake Village Memorial Township Library, 9444 N. 315 West, Lake Village. Meeting is available via Zoom. Use this link to connect to the meeting: https://bit.ly/3uyzXUE; Meeting ID: 824 8278 2598; Passcode: 992193. Newton County Public Library Board meetings are open to the public. For further information, contact Mary K. Emmrich, director, Newton County Public Library, 219-992-3490.