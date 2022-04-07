Tween Fairy Lights at Lake Village: Students in Grades 5-8 are invited to making fairy lights from 3:30-4:30 p.m. April 12. The library will provide glitter and paint to create one-of-a-kind fairy jars. Participants should dress in older clothing that can be stained without being damaged. Participants must register by calling the library or register online at https://bit.ly/3F7iOpW.
Flower Pot Painting at Roselawn: Children in grades K-6 are invited from 4-5 p.m. April 12 to create unique painted flower pots. The library will provide all supplies. Dress in older clothing that won’t be damaged when stained. Visit or call the lbrary to register, or register online at https://bit.ly/39TvDFK.
STEM Club at Morocco: Children in grades 3-6 are invited from 3-4 p.m. April 13 to learn about weather. Participants will learn how to make thunder. Registration is required. Visit or call the Morocco Community Library, or register online at https://bit.ly/39TvDFK.
Tween Collage Art at Morocco: Students in grades 5-8 are invited at 4:30 p.m. April 13 to make personalized art using the collage method of cutting pages of magazines to create new colors and shapes. Supplied provided. Register by visiting or calling the Morocco Community Library, or register online at https://bit.ly/3F7iOpW.
Teen Flower Pots at Morocco: Teens are invited to decorate their own flower pots to keep or give as gifts at 6:30 p.m. April 13. The library will provide glitter and paint. Participants should dress in older clothing that can be stained without being damaged. Space is limited. Register in advance by visiting or calling the Morocco Community Library, or register online at https://bit.ly/3F7iOpW.
Springo at Roselawn: Win prizes at 2 p.m. April 13. This will be the final bingo gathering until fall. Event is for adults 18 years of age and older. Participants welcome to bring snacks and non-alcoholic beverages. To register, visit or call the Roselawn library, or register online a https://bit.ly/2WtW9mc.
Story Time at NCPL: Scheduled for Roselawn at 10 a.m. April 13 to May 11, at Lake Village from April 12 to May 10, and Morocco at 11 a.m. April 13 to April 27. People can visit or call their local Newton County Public Library to register, or register online at https://bit.ly/3ijiISa.
April Roselawn Book Club: Roselawn Library is hosting book club from 10-11 a.m. April 14 and April 28. Participants will read and discuss Tara Westover’s memoir, “Educated.” Patrons who want to participate must order this book from the library via Evergreen Indiana. This program is free and open to adults. Register online at https://bit.ly/2WtW9mc.
Library Closed for Good Friday: All Newton County Public Library buildings will be closed April 15 in observance of Good Friday. Libraries will reopen at 9:30 a.m. April 16.
Under the Sea Party at Morocco: Children ages 3-5 are invited to explore the treasures at the bottom of the sea at 10:30 a.m. April 16 at Morocco Community Library. Preschoolers will have a whale of a good time listening to stories, playing games, and singing songs. Parents may register children by visiting the Morocco Community Library, calling 219-285-2664, or online at https://bit.ly/3ijiISa.
Baby Time at Morocco: Babies from birth to two years and their caregivers are invited for a fun program filled with songs, finger plays and nursery rhymes on Tuesdays each week through April 26. This half-hour program is designed to stimulate development and growth while learning new things, meeting new people and having fun. Visit or call the Morocco Community Library to sign up, or register online at https://bit.ly/3ijiISa.
Library board meeting in April: The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are the third Monday of each month. The next regular board meeting will be in-person at 5:30 p.m. April 18 at the Lake Village Memorial Township Library, 9444 N. 315 West, Lake Village. For further information, contact Jennifer Arrenholz, director, Newton County Public Library, 219-992-3490.
One-on-One Technology Training: Newton County Public Library is continuing to offer computer and other personal electronic device assistance in the form of free one-on-one help sessions each month. Roselawn Library will offer technology help on April 19; Lake Village will host it April 20. Call or visit your local library to register, or register online at https://bit.ly/2WtW9mc.
LEGO Fun at NCPL: Children in grades K-6 are invited test their building skills and stretch their imaginations with LEGOS at the library. Lake Village will offer it at 3:30 p.m. April 19; Morocco will have it at 3 p.m. April 20; and Roselawn will have it at 4 p.m. May 3. Each Library will provide LEGOS and after-school snacks, but registration is necessary. Call your local library or register online at https://bit.ly/39TvDFK.
After-School Book Bingo: Students in grades K-6 are invited to Roselawn at 4 p.m. April 19. Students can enjoy snacks and win books of their choosing from our wonderful selection. all your local library or egister online at https://bit.ly/39TvDFK.
Baby Time at Morocco, Lake Village: Babies from birth to two years and their caregivers are invited to join Miss Katy for a fun program filled with songs, finger plays and nursery rhymes as Morocco Community Library presents Baby Time at 9:45 a.m. Tuesdays each week through April 26. Join Miss Jessica at Lake Village for Baby Time each Thursday through May 12. Parents may sign up online at https://bit.ly/3ijiISa.
Photo Frame making at Roselawn: Children in grades K-6 are invited to Roselawn Library from 4-5 p.m. April 26 to make photo frames to give as gifts. All supplies are provided. Visit or call the library to register, or register online at https://bit.ly/39TvDFK.
Bird Kite and Rainbow Spinner Making at Morocco: Children in grades K-6 are invited to Morocco Community Library at 3 p.m. April 27 to make bird kites and rainbow spinners. Visit or call the library to register, or register online at https://bit.ly/39TvDFK.
Color Zone Adult Coloring at Roselawn: The library will offer “Color Zone” from 6-8 p.m. April 28. Drop in to spend a couple of hours with other adults, having fun and expressing your creativity! No experience is necessary. Materials will be provided but people are welcome to bring their own. This program is free and open to those 18 years of age and older. Call or visit the library to register, or register online at https://bit.ly/2WtW9mc.
Disney Family Trivia at Roselawn: Disney fans of all ages are invited to test their knowledge from 6-7:30 p.m. April 29 at Roselawn Library. Fans need to form teams of up to six members of any age, but each team must have a device with the Kahoot! App downloaded for use during the program. Visit or call the library to register, or register online at https://bit.ly/3btB0fE.
Petting Zoo at Lake Village: Join a fun-filled morning as Lake Village Memorial Township Library hosts a petting zoo from 10 a.m. to noon April 30. All ages are welcome, but visit or call the library to register, or register online at https://bit.ly/39TvDFK.
Mother Goose on the Loose in Morocco, Roselawn: Presented at 10 a.m. every Tuesday through May 10 at Lake Village and Roselawn Library; and 10 a.m. each Wednesday through April 27 at Morocco Community Library. Moms and babysitters are welcome to sit in. Registration strongly encouraged. Visit or call your local library, or register online at https://bit.ly/3ijiISa.
Wiggleworms at Roselawn: Wiggleworms is an engaging program geared for children age nine months to two years. Babies and caregivers will learn simple songs, finger plays, lullabies, nursery rhymes and simple stories to engage and develop strong listening and motor skills. Miss Hope will offer Wiggleworms at Roselawn at 10 a.m. each Thursday through May 12. Programs are brief (25-30 minutes). To register visit the Roselawn Library or register online at https://bit.ly/3ijiISa.