Library board will meet in August
The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are the third Monday of each month. The regular Board meeting for August 2021 will be in person at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 16 at the Roselawn Library, 4421 E. State Road 10 in Roselawn.
Per library policy, this meeting is available for the public to view via Zoom. Please use this link to connect to the meeting:
Topic: August Board Meeting
Time: Aug 16, 2021 05:30 p.m. Central Time
Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88369826812?pwd=RFZNbUNTNVdCblRseHdDWTBGZHVFZz09
Newton County Public Library Board meetings are open to the public. For further information, contact Mary K. Emmrich, director, Newton County Public Library, 219-992-3490.
LEGO Club at Lake Village
Lake Village Memorial Township Library will host its popular LEGO Club for children in grades K through 6 on Tuesday, Aug. 17. Children will engage in different LEGO challenges and themes. Using their imaginations and building skills they’ll compete against the clock to have their creations built by the end of Lego Club! Designs will be displayed at Library at the end of the programs! Snacks will be available, too!
LEGO fun will be available at Lake Village from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Aug. 17. Space is limited, so registration is required. Visit the Library to register, call Lake Village at 219/992-3490, or register online at:
Library to close for Labor Day
Newton County Public Library, with locations in Lake Village, Morocco, and Roselawn, will be closed Sept. 6 in observance of Labor Day.
All three locations will reopen at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 7.
The board and staff wish everyone a safe and enjoyable holiday!
Chalk the Walk in Morocco
Morocco Community Library will host “Chalk the Walk” at 4 p.m. Aug. 17 for children of all ages (teens included) to deck out our sidewalks with artwork. The library will provide sidewalk chalk and stencils, or our participants are welcome to create their own designs!
Visit the library to register, call Morocco at 219-285-2664, or register online at:
LEGO Club at Morocco
Morocco Community Library will host its popular LEGO Club for children in grades K through 6 on Aug. 24. Children are invited to come and build LEGO creations!
Designs will be displayed at library at the end of the programs! Snacks will be available, too!
LEGO fun will be available at Morocco from 4-5 p.m. Aug. 24. Space is limited, so registration is required. Visit the library to register, call Morocco at 219-285-2664, or register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
Chalk the Walk at Lake Village
Lake Village Memorial Township Library will host “Chalk the Walk” at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 25 for children of all ages to decorate our sidewalks with artwork. The library will provide sidewalk chalk and stencils, or our participants are welcome to create their own designs!
This program is open to children of all ages, but children under the age of 7 must be accompanied by an adult.
Visit the library to register, call Lake Village at 219-992-3490, or register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
After-School Book Bingo at Morocco
Join Miss Katy for After-School Book Bingo at 4 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Morocco Community Library. We will play bingo, with books (and other cool stuff) for prizes! Snacks will be provided, as well.
Visit the library to register, call Morocco at 219-285-2664, or register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.