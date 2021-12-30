Library New Year’s Eve Closings: Newton County Public Library will be closed Dec. 31 in observance of New Year’s Day. Patrons returning items during this time are welcome to use the book and AV returns. The libraries will reopen at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 3. The board and staff of the Newton County Public Library wishes everyone a safe and prosperous New Year.
LEGO Club at Lake Village: Children in grades K-6 are invited test their building skills and stretch their imaginations with LEGOs at the Library! Lake Village will host LEGO Club at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 4; Morocco will host LEGO Club at 4 p.m. Jan. 12; and Roselawn will host LEGO Club at 4 p.m. Jan. 4 The library will provide LEGOs and after-school snacks, but registration is necessary, as seats are limited. Visit or call Lake Village at 219-992-3490, Morocco at 219-992-3490, or Roselawn at 219-345-2010. Register online at: https://bit.ly/39TvDFK.
Teen Shrinky Dinks at Lake Village: Teens in grades 6-12 are invited to join in the fun of creating unique and personal designs on plastic at Lake Village Memorial Township Library at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 5. We will have pictures available to trace and color, or attendants can use their imaginations to create their own designs. We will be using permanent markers, so we ask students to dress accordingly. Space is limited, so visit or call Lake Village Memorial Township Library at 219/992-3490, or register online at: https://bit.ly/3F7iOpW.
Family Game Night at Morocco, Roselawn: Join us for a fun evening of games and snacks at the Roselawn Library or Morocco Community Library as we offer Family Game Night at 6 p.m. Jan. 7. Enjoy the comfort of either our community rooms while you play your favorite board games with your family. Both programs are free and open to all ages, and each library will provide games and snacks! There’s even a door prize for one lucky family at each location! Call Roselawn to at 219-345-2010 to register, or call Morocco at 219/285-2664. You may register online at: https://bit.ly/3btB0fE.
Winter Story Time at Morocco: Winter Storytime is for children ages 2-5 years and their caregivers at Morocco Community Library at 10 a.m. Jan. 12. Miss Katy will read stories about winter, snow, and all sorts of seasonal fun! Children will read, sing songs, wiggle a lot, and create a fun craft. Registration is required and parents or caregivers may visit the Morocco Community Library at 205 S. West St. To register, call the library at 219-285-2664, or register online at https://bit.ly/3ijiISa.
Roselawn Hosts Winter Bingo: Adults are invited to spend an enjoyable afternoon in the Roselawn Community Room enjoying bingo! Roselawn Library is offering winter bingo at 2 p.m. Jan. 12. Winter Bingo is for adults 18 years of age and older. Attendants may bring their own snacks and non-alcoholic beverages, and the library will provide the games and prizes! Visit Roselawn Library to register for this relaxing afternoon event, call 219/345-2010 to register, or register online at https://bit.ly/2WtW9mc.
Roselawn Book Discussion: Roselawn Library is hosting book club again from 10-11 a.m. Jan. 13 and Jan. 27. Participants will read and discuss “Midnight at the Blackbird Café” by Heather Webber. Patrons who want to participate need to order this book from the library via Evergreen Indiana. The audio version of this is available as well, and downloadable versions are available on the Library’s Overdrive service. We will have coffee available, and attendants are welcome to bring their own snacks. This program is free and open to adults. Register for this free book discussion program by visiting the Roselawn Library, call 219-345-2010 to register, or register online at: https://bit.ly/2WtW9mc.
Library board meeting in January: The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are the third Monday of each month. The regular board meeting for December will be in-person at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Lake Village Memorial Township Library, 9444 N. 315 West, Lake Village. Meeting is available via Zoom. Use this link to connect to the meeting: https://bit.ly/3uyzXUE; Meeting ID: 824 8278 2598; Passcode: 992193. Newton County Public Library Board meetings are open to the public. For further information, contact Mary K. Emmrich, director, Newton County Public Library, 219-992-3490.
Adult Winter Reading Challenge: Newton County Public Library invites all readers ages 18 and older to snuggle up with good books to join our Winter Reading Challenge! Adults will read and log at least 4 books between Jan. 1-Feb. 28 to complete the challenge and then be entered into our drawing for great prizes! Register at Lake Village Memorial Township Library, Morocco Community Library, or Roselawn Library, or register online at www.newton.beanstack.org. Those who need help creating a Beanstack account may call Lake Village at 219-992-3490, Morocco at 219-285-2664, or Roselawn at 219-345-2010, or visit any location!
Youth Winter Reading Challenge: Newton County Public Library invites youth up to 17 years of age to snuggle up with good books to join our Winter Reading Challenge! Readers will need to log 200 minutes of reading time between Jan. 1-Feb. 28 to complete the challenge and then be entered into our drawing for great prizes! Youth may read independently or with a reading buddy! Register at Lake Village Memorial Township Library, Morocco Community Library, or Roselawn Library, or register online at www.newton.beanstack.org. Those who need help creating a Beanstack account may call Lake Village at 219-992-3490, Morocco at 219-285-2664, or Roselawn at 219-345-2010, or visit any location.
Superhero Story Time at Roselawn: Preschoolers ages 2-5 years are invited to join Miss Hope for a special superhero-themed story time! Children will play games, read books about superheroes, make super crafts, and sing all sorts of songs! Please register your preschooler for this fun event by visiting the Roselawn Library at 4421 east State Road 10 in Roselawn, call 219/345-2010 to register, or register online at https://bit.ly/3ijiISa.
Homemade Pet Treats at Roselawn: Students in K through 6 are invited to join Miss Hope to make homemade pet treats using peanut butter and oatmeal. We will also be collecting donations for the Newton County Animal Shelter. We will get messy so we ask our attendants to dress appropriately. Be aware that we will be using a very hot oven, as well. While this program for children in grades K-6, Kindergarten children must have a parent or guardian present. Please register by visiting the Roselawn Library at 4421 E. State Road 10, call the library at 219-345-2010, or register online at https://bit.ly/39TvDFK.