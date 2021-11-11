Newton County’s Ghost Town with NCPL: Join the Newton County Public Library and the Friends of the Sands for a morning of stories, history, and nature at the old town of Conrad. Guides will share their knowledge about the town, its founder, and the fall foliage at Conrad at 10 a.m,. Nov. 13. Conrad is located off of County Road 725 North, south of Lake Village. Turn to the east, and travel to the trailhead at the curve. Plan to park on the sides of the road, allowing room for other vehicles to pass, if necessary. Involves a 1.6 mile hike on a packed dirt loop trail. Participants must sign waivers of liability prior to the hike. Bring a sack lunch and hikers will share lunch afterwards at Lake Village Library. Water will be provided. Call or visit the Lake Village Memorial Township Library, or register online at https://bit.ly/3btB0fE.
Library board meeting in November: The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are the third Monday of each month. The regular board meeting for November will be in-person at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Lake Village Memorial Township Library, 9444 N. 315 West, Lake Village. Meeting is available via Zoom. Use this link to connect to the meeting: https://bit.ly/3uyzXUE; Meeting ID: 854 8707 2502; Passcode: 014404. Newton County Public Library Board meetings are open to the public. For further information, contact Mary K. Emmrich, director, Newton County Public Library, 219-992-3490.
November LEGO Fun at NCPL: Children in grades K- 6 are invited test their building skills and stretch their imaginations with LEGOS at the Library. It will be at Lake Village Nov. 16 at 3:30 p.m. LEGOS provided by each library. Call or visit the appropriate library to register, or register online at https://bit.ly/39TvDFK.
Mother Goose on the Loose: Mother Goose on the Loose is a series of literature-based programs for children ages 2-3. Roselawn’s will continue through Nov. 16; and Morocco’s programs will continue through Nov. 17. Visit or call the appropriate libraries to register, or visit https://bit.ly/3ijiISa.
Story Time at NCPL: Weekly set of action-packed half-hour programs with stories, songs and activities for children ages 4-5. Morocco is offering it at 11 a.m. through Nov. 17; and Roselawn’s program is 10 a.m. Wednesdays until Nov. 17. Call or visit the appropriate library to register, or visit https://bit.ly/3ijiISa.
Babytime at Lake Village, Morocco: Geared for littles from birth to two years. Babies and caregivers learn simple songs, finger plays, lullabies, nursery rhymes and simple stories to engage and develop strong listening and motor skills. Morocco offers Babytime at 9:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 16. To register, call or visit Morocco or Lake Village libraries, or register online at https://bit.ly/3ijiISa.
One-on-One Technology Training: Newton County Public Library is offering computer and other personal electronic device assistance in the form of free one-on-one help sessions each month. Roselawn Library will offer technology help Nov. 16; Lake Village will host its next help session Nov. 17; and Morocco will provide technology support on Nov. 19. Space is limited. Register online at https://bit.ly/2WtW9mc.
Wiggleworms at Roselawn: Geared for littles from 9 months to 2 years. Babies and caregivers will learn simple songs, fingerplays, lullabies, nursery rhymes and simple stories. It will be at Roselawn on Thursdays through Nov. 18. Visit or call the library, or register online https://bit.ly/3ijiISa.