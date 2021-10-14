Library board meeting in October: The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are the third Monday of each month. The regular board meeting for October will be in-person at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Lake Village Memorial Township Library, 9444 N. 315 West, Lake Village. Per Library policy, this meeting is available for the public to view via Zoom. Please use this link to connect to the meeting: https://bit.ly/3uyzXUE; Meeting ID: 854 8707 2502; Passcode: 014404. Newton County Public Library Board meetings are open to the public. For further information, contact Mary K. Emmrich, director, Newton County Public Library, 219-992-3490.
Babytime at Lake Village, Morocco: Geared for littles from birth to two years. Babies and caregivers learn simple songs, finger plays, lullabies, nursery rhymes and simple stories to engage and develop strong listening and motor skills. Morocco offers Babytime at 9:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 16. Lake Village’s Babytime is 10 a.m. on Wednesdays through Nov. 3. Programs are brief, packed with activities, and a great way to make new friends, cuddle your littles, and have fun together. To register visit Morocco or Lake Village Libraries, call Morocco at 219-285-2664, call Lake Village at 219-992-3490, or register online at https://bit.ly/3ijiISa
Mother Goose on the Loose: Mother Goose on the Loose is a series of literature-based programs for children ages 2 and 3. Lake Village’s program theme is “Commotion on the Ocean!” and will continue until Nov. 2. Roselawn’s Mother Goose on the Loose will continue through Nov. 16. Morocco’s Mother Goose on the Loose programs will continue through Nov. 17. Moms and babysitters are welcome to sit in, as well. Visit or call Lake Village, Roselawn or Morocco Community Library to register, or register online at https://bit.ly/3ijiISa.
Story Time at NCPL: Storytime is a weekly set of action-packed half-hour programs with stories, songs, and activities for children ages 4 to 5 years, and there’s still time to sign up! Lake Village Story Time will continue through Nov. 2. Morocco is offering Story Time at 11 a.m. through Nov. 17. Story Time at Roselawn is 10 a.m. on Wednesdays until Nov. 17. Call Lake Village, Morocco or Roselawn to register your preschooler for Story Time fun, or register online at https://bit.ly/3ijiISa.
One-on-one technology training: Newton County Public Library is offering computer and other personal electronic device assistance in the form of free one-on-one help sessions each month. Topics library staff will assist with are computer basics (Window 7,8, 10 and iPads), downloading e-books and audiobooks to your device; how to use an iPad, Kindle, Android device or smart phone; setting up e-mail, Facebook, Skype or other account; organizing files, photos and music; Microsoft Office basics; using USB flash drives to save personal data; researching a topic on the Internet. Roselawn Library will offer technology help Oct. 19. Patrons may call 219-345-2010 to register for a time slot; Lake Village will host its next help session Oct. 20. Call 219-992-3490 to register for a time slot; and Morocco will provide technology support on Oct. 15. Patrons may call 219-285-2664 to register for a time slot. Space is limited, so please call or visit your branch of the Newton County Public Library.
Wiggleworms at Roselawn: Wiggleworms is a program geared for littles from 9 months to two years. Babies and caregivers will learn simple songs, fingerplays, lullabies, nursery rhymes and simple stories to engage and develop strong listening and motor skills. Wiggleworms will be at Roselawn on Thursdays through Nov. 18. Visit or call the Roselawn Library to register, or register online https://bit.ly/3ijiISa.
Roselawn offers STEM Club: Children in grades 3 through 6 are invited to plan math games, perform science experiments, and explore technology during STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Club at Roselawn Library! It will be 4 p.m. Oct. 18. Call or visit Roselawn Library, or sign up online at https://bit.ly/39TvDFK.
October LEGO fun: Children in kindergarten through sixth grade are invited test their building skills and stretch their imaginations with LEGOS at the library! Morocc will host LEGO Club at 4 p.m. Oct. 12; Lake Village will host it at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 19. Registration is necessary, as seats are limited. Visit Lake Village or call 219-992-3490 to register. Visit Morocco or call 219-285-2664 to register. Register at Roselawn, or call 219-345-2010 to register via the phone. Register online at https://bit.ly/39TvDFK.
Medicare 101: Roselawn Library will offer “Medicare 101” at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 14 in the Community Room. This program is presented by Clifford Havens, a Medicare and Seniors Consultant with LifeSmart Senior Services. This program is free, and open to the public. Those interested in may visit Roselawn Library or call 219-345-2010 to register.
Dot painting at Morocco: Children in grades K-6 are invited to learn dot painting! It will be 4 p.m. Oct. 19. Visit or call the library, or register online at https://bit.ly/39TvDFK. Please dress appropriately.
Fall Craft Day at Roselawn: Children in grades K-6 are invited to create fall-themed crafts at Roselawn Library at 4 p.m. Oct. 19. Visit or call Roselawn Library to sign your children up for this art program, or register online at https://bit.ly/39TvDFK.
Halloween Bingo for Adults: Adults of all ages are invited to join us for a “Spooktacular” evening of playing Bingo and socializing. It will be 5-6:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Morocco Community Library. Participants are welcome to bring snacks and non-alcoholic beverages for this event. Register by visiting or calling the Morocco Library,or register online at https://bit.ly/2WtW9mc.
Trick or Treat Bingo: Adults are invited to a fun-filled afternoon of Bingo at Roselawn Library from 2-3:30 p.m. Oct. 21. Come in costume to earn a special treat and a chance to win a prize for best costume. Register by visiting or calling the Roselawn Library, or register online at https://bit.ly/2WtW9mc
Teen Mystery Craft at Lake Village: Teens in grades 7-12 will rise to the challenge from 6-7 p.m. Oct. 27. Each teen will receive a bag full of an assortment of craft supplies that they will use to create some type of custom craft item. The only catch is that they need to use all of the supplies that are given to them! This is a challenge and a fun evening out! Teens who want to participate may visit or call the library to sign up, or register online at https://bit.ly/3F7iOpW.