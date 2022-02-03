Family Game Night at Morocco, Roselawn: Join us for a fun evening of games and snacks at the Roselawn Library or Morocco Community Library, as we offer Family Game Night on at 6 p.m. Feb. 4. Enjoy the comfort of either our community rooms while you play your favorite board games with your family. Both programs are free and open to all ages, and each Library will provide games and snacks! There’s even a door prize for one lucky family at each location! Call Roselawn to at 219-345-2010 to register or call Morocco at 219/285-2664. You may register online at https://bit.ly/3btB0fE.

STEM Club to meet at Roselawn: Children in grades 3-6 are invited to learn about technology, engineering, and math through experimenting, exploring, and games as Roselawn Library offers STEM Club on three Mondays in February. Join Miss Hope at 4 p.m. Feb. 7, Feb. 14 and Feb. 21 as she makes learning fun through various activities and experiments. Registration is required, so visit Roselawn Library or call 219-345-2010 to register, or register online at https://bit.ly/39TvDFK.

Winter Story Time at Roselawn: Children ages 2-5 years old are invited to a special winter-themed story time at Roselawn Library at 10 a.m. Feb. 8. Miss Hope will read about snowmen, children will sing songs, play games, and create a snow craft. Registration is necessary, so visit Roselawn Library or call 219-345-2010 to register, or register online at https://bit.ly/3ijiISa.

Make Valentines at Roselawn: Children of all ages are invited to make valentines at Roselawn Library at 4 p.m. Feb. 8. Miss Hope will help children make valentines using glitter, stickers and all sorts of fun decorations. We ask that preschoolers be accompanied by an adult to help them. After-school snacks will be available. Please register by visiting Roselawn Library, or calling 219-345-2010. Register online at https://bit.ly/39TvDFK.

Superhero Story Time at Morocco: Children ages 2-5 and their caregivers can join Miss Katy for a Superhero Story Time at 10 a.m. Feb. 9. Miss Katy will read super stories, children will sing fun songs, play games and have lots of superhero fun! Costumes are always welcome! Visit Morocco Community Library to register, or call 219-285-2664. Register online at https://bit.ly/3ijiISa.

Suncatcher After-School Craft at Morocco: Children in grades K-6 are invited to make beautiful suncatchers at 3 p.m. Feb. 9 at Morocco Community Library. Miss Katy will be on hand to help participants use tissue paper and glue to create one-of-a-kind window art! As always, after-school snacks are provided. Registration is required, so visit Morocco Community Library, or call 219/285-2664 to register, or register online at https://bit.ly/39TvDFK.

Sweetheart Bingo at Roselawn: Adults are invited to spend an enjoyable afternoon in the Roselawn Community Room enjoying Sweetheart Bingo! Roselawn Library is offering this Valentine-themed bingo at 2 p.m. Feb. 9. Sweetheart Bingo is for adults 18 years of age and older. Attendants may bring their own snacks and non-alcoholic beverages, and the library will provide the games and prizes. Visit Roselawn Library to register for this relaxing afternoon event, call 219-345-2010 to register, or register online at https://bit.ly/2WtW9mc.

February Roselawn Book Club: Roselawn Library will host book club from 10-11 a.m. Feb. 10 and Feb. 24. Participants will read and discuss “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Patrons who want to participate must order this book from the library via Evergreen Indiana. The audio version of this is available and downloadable versions are available on the library’s Overdrive service, service. We will have coffee available, and attendants are welcome to bring their own snacks. This program is free and open to adults. Register for this free book discussion program by visiting the Roselawn Library, call 219-345-2010 to register, or register online at https://bit.ly/2WtW9mc.

One-on-One Technology Training: Newton County Public Library continues to offer computer and other personal electronic device assistance in the form of free on-on-one help sessions each month. Roselawn Library will offer technology help Feb. 15. Call 219-345-2010 to register for a time slot. Lake Village will host its next help session Feb. 16. Call 219-992-3490 to register for a time slot. Morocco will offer it Feb. 18. Interested patrons must call 219-285-2664 to register. Patrons may also sign up online by visiting https://bit.ly/2WtW9mc.

Library board meeting in February: The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are the third Monday of each month. The regular board meeting for February will be in-person at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Lake Village Memorial Township Library, 9444 N. 315 West, Lake Village. Meeting is available via Zoom. Use this link to connect to the meeting: https://bit.ly/3uyzXUE; Meeting ID: 824 8278 2598; Passcode: 992193. Newton County Public Library Board meetings are open to the public. For further information, contact Mary K. Emmrich, director, Newton County Public Library, 219-992-3490.

Adult Winter Reading Challenge: Newton County Public Library invites all readers ages 18 and older to snuggle up with good books to join our Winter Reading Challenge! Adults will read and log at least 4 books from now to Feb. 28 to complete the challenge and then be entered into our drawing for great prizes! Register at Lake Village Memorial Township Library, Morocco Community Library, or Roselawn Library, or register online at www.newton.beanstack.org. Those who need help creating a Beanstack account may call Lake Village at 219-992-3490, Morocco at 219-285-2664, or Roselawn at 219-345-2010, or visit any location!

Youth Winter Reading Challenge: Newton County Public Library invites youth up to 17 years of age to snuggle up with good books to join our Winter Reading Challenge! Readers will need to log 200 minutes of reading time from now to Feb. 28 to complete the challenge and then be entered into our drawing for great prizes! Youth may read independently or with a reading buddy! Register at Lake Village Memorial Township Library, Morocco Community Library, or Roselawn Library, or register online at www.newton.beanstack.org. Those who need help creating a Beanstack account may call Lake Village at 219-992-3490, Morocco at 219-285-2664, or Roselawn at 219-345-2010, or visit any location.

Superhero Story Time at Roselawn: Preschoolers ages 2-5 years are invited to join Miss Hope for a special superhero-themed story time! Children will play games, read books about superheroes, make super crafts, and sing all sorts of songs! Please register your preschooler for this fun event by visiting the Roselawn Library at 4421 east State Road 10 in Roselawn, call 219-345-2010 to register, or register online at https://bit.ly/3ijiISa.