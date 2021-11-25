Libraries closed for Thanksgiving: The Newton County Public Libraries in Lake Village, Morocco and Roselawn will be closed Nov. 25 and Nov. 26 in observance of Thanksgiving. Book and AV returns will be open for patrons wishing to return library materials. All three locations will reopen at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 27.
November LEGO Fun at NCPL: Children in grades K- 6 are invited test their building skills and stretch their imaginations with LEGOS at the Library. It will be at Morocco on Nov. 30 at 4 p.m. LEGOS provided by each library. Call or visit the Morocco library to register, or register online at https://bit.ly/39TvDFK.
Holiday Bingo at Morocco: Adults of all ages are invited to join Morocco Community Library staff for a fun afternoon of Holiday Bingo! Participants are invited to bring their own snacks and non-alcoholic beverages, and we will play Bingo! It will be 1 p.m. Dec. 1 in the Bower Community Room at the Morocco Community Library. This event is free and open to all grown-ups, but seating is limited, so visit the library or call 219-285-2664 to register. You may register online at https://bit.ly/2WtW9mc.
Teen LEGO Club at Morocco: Teens in grades 7-12 are invited to build! Morocco Community Library is offering Teen LEGO Club from 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 1. Come hang out in the Bower Community Room – LEGOS and snacks will be provided. At the end of the evening finished LEGO creations will be put on display in the library. Visit Morocco Community Library to register for this program, call 219-285-2664, or register online at https://bit.ly/3F7iOpW.
Family Game Night at Morocco, Roselawn: Join us for a fun evening of games and snacks at the Roselawn Library or Morocco Community Library, as we offer Family Game Night at 6 p.m. Dec. 3. Enjoy the comfort of either our community rooms while you play your favorite board games with your family. Both programs are free and open to all ages. Each Library will provide games and snacks! There’s even a door prize for one lucky family at each location! Call Roselawn to at 219-345-2010 to register, or call Morocco at 219-285-2664. You may register online at https://bit.ly/3btB0fE.
Winter Craft Day at Morocco: Children in K-6 are invited to Morocco Community Library’s winter craft day at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7. We will be making a fun surprise craft children can make for themselves or give as gifts! Visit the library or call 219-285-2664 to register, or register online at https://bit.ly/39TvDFK.
Christmas Story Time at Roselawn: Roselawn Library is offering a special Christmas Story Time for children ages 2 through kindergarten! Miss Hope will read Christmas-themed books, lead children in dancing and singing, and children will create a simply holiday craft. This program is offered at 10 a.m. Dec. 7, and registration is necessary. Visit the Roselawn Library, or call 219-345-2010 to register. Parents may register children online at https://bit.ly/3ijiISa.
December LEGO Fun: Children in grades K-6 are invited test their building skills and stretch their imaginations with LEGOS at the Library. Lake Village will host LEGO Club at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 7; Roselawn will host LEGO Club at 4 p.m. Dec. 7. The library will provide LEGOS and after-school snacks, but registration is necessary as seats are limited. Visit or call Lake Village at 219-992-3490 or Roselawn at 219-345-2010. Register online at https://bit.ly/39TvDFK.
Teen Art Night at Roselawn: Students in grades 7-12 are invited to get creative at Roselawn Library’s Teen Art Night at 6 p.m. Dec. 9. The library will provide paint and canvasses, and guests will provide the creativity! This program is limited to 10 participants, so students need to sign up to participate. Visit the Roselawn Library to sign up, or call 219-345-2010. Register online at https://bit.ly/3F7iOpW.
December STEM Club at Morocco: Children in grades 3-6 will explore science, technology, engineering and mathematics at 4 p.m. Dec. 14 at our December STEM Club program at Morocco Community Library. Guests will build balloon rockets and test them to see how fast they move, and prizes will be awarded. Visit the Morocco Community Library to register for this engaging, educational program, call 219-285-2664 to register, or register online at https://bit.ly/39TvDFK.
Winter Crafts at Lake Village: Children in K-6 are invited to Lake Village Library’s winter craft program at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 14. Crafts are winter-themed, glue together craft kits or design your own crafts. Please dress children accordingly. Visit the library or call 219-992-3490 to register, or register online at https://bit.ly/39TvDFK.
Christmas Craft Day at Roselawn: All ages are invited to join Miss Hope for a fun after-school crafting activity, making Christmas crafts to keep or to give. This program will be 4 p.m. Dec. 14 at Roselawn Library. Since supplies are limited. Call 219-345-2021 to register, visit the library, or register online at https://bit.ly/39TvDFK.
Christmas Story Time at Morocco: Children ages 2-5 and their caregivers are invited to join Miss Katy for a special Christmas Story Time on at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 15. Miss Katy will have Christmas story to listen to, songs to sing, and very special Christmas craft for everyone to make! Visit the Morocco Community Library or call 219-285-2664 to register, or register online at https://bit.ly/39TvDFK.
Teen Winter Craft at Morocco: Students in grades 7 through 12 are invited to enjoy an evening of winter cheer at Morocco Community Library at 6 p.m. Dec. 15 to make a surprise craft to keep or give. Refreshments will be served, as well! Visit the Library or call 219-285-2664 to register, or register online at https://bit.ly/3F7iOpW.
Holiday Bingo at Roselawn: Join us for a fun-filled afternoon of Bingo with at holiday twist at the Roselawn Library from 2-3:30 p.m. Dec. 16. Adults may bring their own snacks and non-alcoholic beverages, and we will play Bingo for great prizes, and finish the afternoon off with a Christmas cover-all! Visit the Roselawn Library or call 219-345-2010 to register, or register online at https://bit.ly/2WtW9mc.
Teen Faux Stained Glass Workshop: Teens in grades 7-12 will be guided in making their own stained glass piece of artwork at Lake Village Memorial Township Library at 6 p.m. Dec. 17. The library will provide 5-inch by 7-inch picture frames and paints to create stained glass, and Miss Corrisa will be on hand to guide each attendant in creating his or her own masterpiece! Please dress appropriately, as paints may stain clothing. Visit the Lake Village Library to register, call 219-992-3490, or register online at https://bit.ly/3F7iOpW
Letters to Santa Returns: Santa Claus will making his special delivery of North Pole mailboxes to Lake Village, Morocco and Roselawn libraries, along with some special holiday surprises this holiday season! Parents may bring boys and girls to any one of the three libraries to pick up special treats from Santa, along with letter forms, holiday envelopes and North Pole stamps to write their letters to Santa. When their letters are complete they need to mail them in the North Pole Mailboxes that Santa brought to the libraries. Children need to be sure they use their return address so Santa may send them replies! The last day these special North Pole mailboxes will work will be Dec. 20. Visit Lake Village, Morocco or Roselawn libraries to pick up some Christmas cheer!
Library board meeting in December: The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are the third Monday of each month. The regular board meeting for December will be in-person at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Lake Village Memorial Township Library, 9444 N. 315 West, Lake Village. Meeting is available via Zoom. Use this link to connect to the meeting: https://bit.ly/3uyzXUE; Meeting ID: 854 8707 2502; Passcode: 014404. Newton County Public Library Board meetings are open to the public. For further information, contact Mary K. Emmrich, director, Newton County Public Library, 219-992-3490.