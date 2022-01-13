Roselawn Book Discussion: Roselawn Library is hosting book club again from 10-11 a.m. Jan. 13 and Jan. 27. Participants will read and discuss “Midnight at the Blackbird Café” by Heather Webber. Patrons who want to participate need to order this book from the library via Evergreen Indiana. The audio version of this is available as well, and downloadable versions are available on the Library’s Overdrive service. We will have coffee available, and attendants are welcome to bring their own snacks. This program is free and open to adults. Register for this free book discussion program by visiting the Roselawn Library, call 219-345-2010 to register, or register online at: https://bit.ly/2WtW9mc.
Library board meeting in January: The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are the third Monday of each month. The regular board meeting for December will be in-person at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Lake Village Memorial Township Library, 9444 N. 315 West, Lake Village. Meeting is available via Zoom. Use this link to connect to the meeting: https://bit.ly/3uyzXUE; Meeting ID: 824 8278 2598; Passcode: 992193. Newton County Public Library Board meetings are open to the public. For further information, contact Mary K. Emmrich, director, Newton County Public Library, 219-992-3490.
One-on-One Technology Training: Newton County Public Library is continuing to offer computer and other personal electronic device assistance in the form of free one-on-one help sessions each month. Lake Village will host its next help session Jan. 19. Please call 219-992-3490 to register for a time slot. Roselawn Library will offer technology help Jan. 18. Patrons may call 219-345-2010 to register for a time slot. Morocco will offer One-on-One Technology on Jan. 21. Interested patrons need to call 219-/285-2664 to register. Patrons may also sign up online by visiting https://bit.ly/2WtW9mc.
Princess Story Time at Roselawn: Children ages 2-5 years are invited to Roselawn Library at 10 a.m. Jan. 18 for a Princess Storytime! Miss Hope will read stories, lead songs, play a special game, and make crafts – all about princesses! Space is limited for this special event, so please visit or call the Roselawn Library at 219-345-2010. Parents may register children online at https://bit.ly/3ijiISa.
Shrinky Dinks at Roselawn: Children in grades K-6 are invited to join Miss Hope in making Shrinky-Dinks at 4 p.m. Jan. 18 at Roselawn Library! Shrinky Dinks are drawings made on plastic sheets that are trimmed and baked to create cute miniatures that can go on keychains, necklaces, or be carried in pockets. Register by visiting Roselawn Library or calling 219-345-2010, or register online at https://bit.ly/39TvDFK.
Pebble Pets at Morocco: Miss Katy will help children in grades K through 6 created their own pebble pets at 4 p.m. Jan. 19. Children can create the pets they’ve always wanted with pebble and paint; this will be a bit mess, so we ask attendants to dress appropriately. The library will provide all supplies and after-school snacks, as well. Visit Morocco Community Library or call 219-285-2664 to register, or register online at https://bit.ly/39TvDFK.
Tween Canvas Painting at Morocco: Students in grades 5 through 9 are invited to create something beautiful at our Tween Canvas Painting program from 5-6:30 p.m. Jan. 19. This is a free program, and all supplies and snacks are provided. Visit Morocco Community Library or call 219-285-2664 to register, or register online at https://bit.ly/39TvDFK.
Color Zone at Roselawn: Grown ups are invited to Roselawn Library to enjoy a relaxing evening of coloring, conversation and light refreshments as Color Zone returns! Mary Kay will welcome colorists 16 years of age and older to color from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 20. The library will provide coloring sheets, pencils, pens, and snacks for our guests to enjoy. Visit Roselawn Library or call 219-345-2010 to register, or register online at https://bit.ly/2WtW9mc.
STEM Club at Morocco: Students in grades 3-6 are invited to come to see hearts dance from 3-4 p.m. Jan. 26. Children will learn how carbon dioxide works in a creative, fun way. Parents may register children by visiting Morocco Community Library, by calling219/285-2664, or by registering online at https://bit.ly/39TvDFK.
Disney Trivia Night at Morocco: Disney fans of all ages are invited to test their knowledge from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at Morocco Community Library’s Disney Trivia Night. Fans need to form teams of up to six members of any age, but each team must have a device with the Kahoot! App downloaded for use during the program. Participants are welcome to bring in snacks and non-alcoholic beverages, but everything must fit on the table where the team will be seated for the evening’s competition. Visit Morocco Community Library to register for this fun, family-friendly event, call 219/285-2664 to register, or register online at https://bit.ly/3btB0fE.
Adult Winter Reading Challenge: Newton County Public Library invites all readers ages 18 and older to snuggle up with good books to join our Winter Reading Challenge! Adults will read and log at least 4 books between Jan. 1-Feb. 28 to complete the challenge and then be entered into our drawing for great prizes! Register at Lake Village Memorial Township Library, Morocco Community Library, or Roselawn Library, or register online at www.newton.beanstack.org. Those who need help creating a Beanstack account may call Lake Village at 219-992-3490, Morocco at 219-285-2664, or Roselawn at 219-345-2010, or visit any location!
Youth Winter Reading Challenge: Newton County Public Library invites youth up to 17 years of age to snuggle up with good books to join our Winter Reading Challenge! Readers will need to log 200 minutes of reading time between Jan. 1-Feb. 28 to complete the challenge and then be entered into our drawing for great prizes! Youth may read independently or with a reading buddy! Register at Lake Village Memorial Township Library, Morocco Community Library, or Roselawn Library, or register online at www.newton.beanstack.org. Those who need help creating a Beanstack account may call Lake Village at 219-992-3490, Morocco at 219-285-2664, or Roselawn at 219-345-2010, or visit any location.
Superhero Story Time at Roselawn: Preschoolers ages 2-5 years are invited to join Miss Hope for a special superhero-themed story time! Children will play games, read books about superheroes, make super crafts, and sing all sorts of songs! Please register your preschooler for this fun event by visiting the Roselawn Library at 4421 east State Road 10 in Roselawn, call 219/345-2010 to register, or register online at https://bit.ly/3ijiISa.
Homemade Pet Treats at Roselawn: Students in K through 6 are invited to join Miss Hope to make homemade pet treats using peanut butter and oatmeal. We will also be collecting donations for the Newton County Animal Shelter. We will get messy so we ask our attendants to dress appropriately. Be aware that we will be using a very hot oven, as well. While this program for children in grades K-6, Kindergarten children must have a parent or guardian present. Please register by visiting the Roselawn Library at 4421 E. State Road 10, call the library at 219-345-2010, or register online at https://bit.ly/39TvDFK.