Baby Time at Morocco: Babies from birth to two years and their caregivers are invited to join Miss Katy for a fun program filled with songs, finger plays and nursery rhymes as Morocco Community Library presents Baby Time at 9:45 a.m. March 15, and meeting on Tuesdays each week through April 26. This half-hour program promotes early reading skills with singing, movement, and stories. The program is designed to stimulate development growth while learning new things, meeting new people, and having fun. Visit the Morocco Community Library to sign up for this engaging developmental program, or call 219-285-2664 to sign up. Parents may sign up online at https://bit.ly/3ijiISa.
Wooden Craft Program at Roselawn: Children in grades K-6 are invited to paint wooden crafts from 4-5 p.m. March 15. This program will be a little messy, so Miss Hope asks that children wear play clothes that a little paint won’t damage. Supplies are limited, so sign-up is necessary; visit Roselawn Library at 4421 E. SR 10 in Roselawn to sign up, call 219-345-2010, or sign up online at https://bit.ly/39TvDFK.
LEGO Fun at NCPL: Children in grades K-6 are invited test their building skills and stretch their imaginations with LEGOS at the Library! Morocco will have its program at 3 p.m. March 16. Each library will provide LEGOs and after-school snacks, but registration is necessary, as seats are limited. Register at Roselawn, or call 219-345-2010 to register via the phone. Register online at https://bit.ly/39TvDFK.
Mother Goose on the Loose in Morocco, Roselawn: Our fun-filled toddler program, Mother Goose on the Loose, is being presented at 10 a.m. each Wednesday (March 16-April 27) at Morocco Community Library, and every Tuesday (March 15-May 10) at Roselawn Library. These programs present fun themes about simple motions, concepts, families, and friends! Children will hear stories, sing, dance, learn finger plays, play together, and meet other children and adults. Moms and babysitters are welcome to sit in, as well. We ask parents or caregivers to register their children so we know how many little ones to expect. Visit Morocco Community Library or call 219-285-2664 to register. Register for Roselawn by visiting the Library or calling 219-345-2010. You may register online at https://bit.ly/3ijiISa.
One-On-One Technology Training: Newton County Public Library is continuing to offer computer and other personal electronic device assistance in the form of FREE on-on-one help sessions each month. Lake Village will host its next help session March 16. Call 219-992-3490 to register for a time slot. Roselawn Library will offer technology help March 15. Patrons may call 219-345-2010 to register for a time slot. Morocco will offer it March 18. Interested patrons need to call 219-285-2664to register. Patrons may also sign up online by visiting https://bit.ly/2WtW9mc.
Tween Locker Organizer Program at Morocco: Students in grades 5-9 are invited, from 5-6:30 p.m. March 16, to design and create their own locker or make-up organizers at Morocco Community Library. Miss Katy has all the supplies, this program is free, and snacks will be provided. Registration is required, as space is limited, so visit the Morocco Community Library or call 219-285-2664 to register, or register online at https://bit.ly/3F7iOpW.
Story Time at NCPL: Morocco is offering Story Time with Miss Katy at 11 a.m. March 16 and continuing through April 27. Miss Hope will present Story Tme at Roselawn at 10 a.m. March 16 through May 11. Please contact the library by phone to register your child for these entertaining programs. People can visit their local Newton County Public Library to register your preschooler for Storytime fun, or register online at https://bit.ly/3ijiISa.
Wiggleworms at Roselawn: Wiggleworms is an engaging program geared for littles from 9 months to two years. Babies and caregivers will learn simple songs, finger plays, lullabies, nursery rhymes and simple stories to engage and develop strong listening and motor skills. Miss Hope will offer Wiggleworms at Roselawn at 10 a.m. each Thursday (March 17-May 12). Programs are brief (25-30 minutes), packed with activities, and a great way to make new friends, cuddle your littles, and have fun together. To register visit the Roselawn Library or register online at https://bit.ly/3ijiISa.
Color Zone Adult Coloring at Roselawn: Roselawn Library will offer “Color Zone” from 6-8 p.m. March 17. Drop in to spend a couple of hours with other adults, having fun and expressing your creativity! No experience is necessary. If you have your own coloring books and materials you are welcome to bring them, but we will have materials available, as well. You may choose your own coloring pages from the variety of images that will be available, and we will provide markers, crayons, or colored pencils. Snacks will be available, and we always have a drawing for a great coloring-related prize! This program is free and open to those 18 years of age and older. Call 219/345-2010 to register, visit the Roselawn Library, or register online at https://bit.ly/2WtW9mc.
Library board meeting in March: The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are the third Monday of each month. The regular board meeting for March will be in-person at 5:30 p.m. March 21 at the Lake Village Memorial Township Library, 9444 N. 315 West, Lake Village. Meeting is available via Zoom. Use this link to connect to the meeting: https://bit.ly/3uyzXUE; Meeting ID: 824 8278 2598; Passcode: 992193. Newton County Public Library Board meetings are open to the public. For further information, contact Jennifer Arrenholz, director, Newton County Public Library, 219-992-3490.
Spring Craft Day at Roselawn: Children in grades K-6 are invited to join us to make a variety of spring-themed crafts from 4-5 p.m. March 22 at Roselawn Library. We will provide the crafts and all materials, and after-school snacks will be available, as well. Parents need to register children for this program as space is limited – register by visiting Roselawn Library, calling 219-345-2010, or register online at https://bit.ly/39TvDFK.
Spring Bingo at Roselawn: Welcome warmer weather with a fun afternoon of Bingo featuring spring prizes at 2 p.m. March 23 at Roselawn Library. Adults 18 years of age and older are invited to enjoy an afternoon of bingo and visiting as we play a variety of game patterns for useful and enjoyable prizes. Participants are welcome to bring snacks and non-alcoholic beverages with them. Visit Roselawn Library to register for bingo, call the Library at 219-345-2010, or register online at https://bit.ly/2WtW9mc.
March Roselawn Book Club: Roselawn Library will host book club from 10-11 a.m. March 24. Participants will read and discuss Cait Flanders’ memoir, “The Year of Less: How I Stopped Shopping, Gave Away My Belongings, and Discovered Life with Worth More Than Anything You Can Buy in a Store.” Patrons who want to participate must order this book from the library via Evergreen Indiana. The audio version of this is available and downloadable versions are available on the library’s Overdrive service, service. We will have coffee available, and attendants are welcome to bring their own snacks. This program is free and open to adults. Register for this free book discussion program by visiting the Roselawn Library, call 219-345-2010 to register, or register online at https://bit.ly/2WtW9mc.
After-School Book Bingo at Morocco: What’s more fun than bingo? After-school Bingo for Books! Students in grades K-6 are invited to join Miss Katy at Morocco Community Library at 3 p.m. March 30 for Book Bingo. Students can enjoy snacks and win books of their choosing from our wonderful selection. Parents may register their children for this fun after-school event by visiting the Morocco Community Library, by calling 219-285-2664, or register online at https://bit.ly/39TvDFK.
‘Everglades of the North’ at Roselawn: Roselawn Library will show the award-winning documentary, “Everglades of the North” at 6 p.m. March 31 in the Community Room. Afterward, Pat Wisniewski, the film’s producer, will discuss the film, the history of the marsh, and discuss topics related to Beaver Lake and the Grand Kankakee Marsh. NCPL System Specialist and Nature Conservancy volunteer Mary K. Emmrich will be on hand to discuss the Nature Conservancy, hiking trails, bison, and how that area has changed since the lake was drained. This program is free and open to the public. Seating is limited to 55, so registration is required. Call the Roselawn Library at 219-345-2010, visit the Library, or register online at https://bit.ly/3btB0fE.