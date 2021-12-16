Holiday Bingo at Roselawn: Join us for a fun-filled afternoon of Bingo with at holiday twist at the Roselawn Library from 2-3:30 p.m. Dec. 16. Adults may bring their own snacks and non-alcoholic beverages, and we will play Bingo for great prizes, and finish the afternoon off with a Christmas cover-all! Visit the Roselawn Library or call 219-345-2010 to register, or register online at https://bit.ly/2WtW9mc.
Teen Faux Stained Glass Workshop: Teens in grades 7-12 will be guided in making their own stained glass piece of artwork at Lake Village Memorial Township Library at 6 p.m. Dec. 17. The library will provide 5-inch by 7-inch picture frames and paints to create stained glass, and Miss Corrisa will be on hand to guide each attendant in creating his or her own masterpiece! Please dress appropriately, as paints may stain clothing. Visit the Lake Village Library to register, call 219-992-3490, or register online at https://bit.ly/3F7iOpW.
Letters to Santa Returns: Santa Claus will making his special delivery of North Pole mailboxes to Lake Village, Morocco and Roselawn libraries, along with some special holiday surprises this holiday season! Parents may bring boys and girls to any one of the three libraries to pick up special treats from Santa, along with letter forms, holiday envelopes and North Pole stamps to write their letters to Santa. When their letters are complete they need to mail them in the North Pole Mailboxes that Santa brought to the libraries. Children need to be sure they use their return address so Santa may send them replies! The last day these special North Pole mailboxes will work will be Dec. 21. Visit Lake Village, Morocco or Roselawn libraries to pick up some Christmas cheer!
Library board meeting in December: The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are the third Monday of each month. The regular board meeting for December will be in-person at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Lake Village Memorial Township Library, 9444 N. 315 West, Lake Village. Meeting is available via Zoom. Use this link to connect to the meeting: https://bit.ly/3uyzXUE; Meeting ID: 854 8707 2502; Passcode: 014404. Newton County Public Library Board meetings are open to the public. For further information, contact Mary K. Emmrich, director, Newton County Public Library, 219-992-3490.
Library Christmas Closings: Newton County Public Library will be closed Dec. 24-25 in observance of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Patrons returning items during this time are welcome to use the book and AV returns. The libraries will reopen at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 27. The board and staff of the Newton County Public Library wishes everyone a joyous and safe Christmas.
Library New Year’s Eve Closings: Newton County Public Library will be closed Dec. 31 in observance of New Year’s Day. Patrons returning items during this time are welcome to use the book and AV returns. The libraries will reopen at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 3. The board and staff of the Newton County Public Library wishes everyone a safe and prosperous New Year.