Mother Goose on the Loose in Morocco, Roselawn: Presented at 10 a.m. each Wednesday (March 31-April 27) at Morocco Community Library; 10 a.m. every Tuesday (April 5-May 10) at Lake Village; and every Tuesday (April 5-May 10) at Roselawn Library. Moms and babysitters are welcome to sit in. Registration strongly encouraged. Visit or call your local library, or register online at https://bit.ly/3ijiISa.
Wiggleworms at Roselawn: Wiggleworms is an engaging program geared for children age nine months to two years. Babies and caregivers will learn simple songs, finger plays, lullabies, nursery rhymes and simple stories to engage and develop strong listening and motor skills. Miss Hope will offer Wiggleworms at Roselawn at 10 a.m. each Thursday (March 31-May 12). Programs are brief (25-30 minutes), packed with activities, and a great way to make new friends, cuddle your littles, and have fun together. To register visit the Roselawn Library or register online at https://bit.ly/3ijiISa.
‘Everglades of the North’ at Roselawn: Roselawn Library will show the award-winning documentary, “Everglades of the North” at 6 p.m. March 31 in the Community Room. Afterward, Pat Wisniewski, the film’s producer, will discuss the film, the history of the marsh, and discuss topics related to Beaver Lake and the Grand Kankakee Marsh. NCPL System Specialist and Nature Conservancy volunteer Mary K. Emmrich will be on hand to discuss the Nature Conservancy, hiking trails, bison, and how that area has changed since the lake was drained. This program is free and open to the public. Seating is limited to 55, so registration is required. Call or visit the Roselawn Library, or register online at https://bit.ly/3btB0fE.
Cupcake Wars at Morocco: Morocco Community Library will be the site for a fun family challenge at 6 p.m. April 1 as we offer Cupcake Wars! Family and friends in teams of up to six people can decorate pre-made cupcakes with decorating supplies provided by the Library, or participants may bring their own embellishments to decorate the best cupcakes of the evening. Registration is required, as this event is limited to eight teams of participants. Visit the Morocco Community Library to register, call 219/285-2664, or register online at https://bit.ly/3btB0fE.
Family Game Night at Roselawn: Join us for a fun evening of games and snacks at the Roselawn Library as we offer Family Game Night at 6 p.m. April 1. Enjoy the comfort of our community room while you play your favorite board games with your family. This program is free and open to all ages, and the Library will provide games and snacks! There’s even a door prize for one lucky family. Call Roselawn to at 219/345-2010 to register. You may register online at https://bit.ly/3btB0fE
Preschool Pirate Party at Roselawn: Lil’ pirates ages 3-5 years are invited to Roselawn Library at 10 a.m. April 2 to hear wonderful pirate tales, search for hidden treasures, sing, and have (pretend) sword fights as Miss Hope presents a half-hour of piratical fun. Children must be registered for this fun event, as space is limited. Visit Roselawn Library or call 219/345-2010 to register, or register online at https://bit.ly/3ijiISa.
LEGO Fun at NCPL: Children in grades K-6 are invited test their building skills and stretch their imaginations with LEGOS at the library. Roselawn will host it at 4 p.m. April 5, Lake Village will offer it at 3:30 p.m. April 19, and Morocco will have it at 3 p.m. April 20. Each Library will provide LEGOS and after-school snacks, but registration is necessary. Call your local library or register online at https://bit.ly/39TvDFK.
After-School Book Bingo: Students in grades K-6 are invited to Lake Village at 3:30 p.m. April 5 for Book Bingo. Roselawn will offer it at 4 p.m. April 19. Students can enjoy snacks and win books of their choosing from our wonderful selection. all your local library or egister online at https://bit.ly/39TvDFK.
Story Time at NCPL: Scheduled for Roselawn at 10 a.m. April 6 to May 11, at Lake Village starting April 5 to May 10, and Morocco at 11 a.m. April 6 to April 27. People can visit or call their local Newton County Public Library to register, or register online at https://bit.ly/3ijiISa.
After-School Bird Feeders at Morocco: Students in grades K-6 are invited to at 3 p.m. April 6 to make bird feeders to hang in the library trees and feeders to take home. This will be a messy program, so please dress in play clothes that won’t be a problem to get dirty. Register by calling the library or going online at https://bit.ly/39TvDFK
Welcome Wooden Porch Sign at Morocco: Create your own welcome sign at 5:30 p.m. April 6. Judieth Barkowski Baker will instruct participants. Open to adults 18 years of age and older. Supply fee of $45 must be paid at the time of registration. Participants are asked to bring painting smocks or wear older clothing they won’t mind staining. Space is limited. Visit the Morocco Community Library to register and pay the program fee, or call 219-285-2664 with questions.
Tween Fairy Lights at Lake Village: Students in Grades 5-8 are invited to making fairy lights from 3:30-4:30 p.m. April 12. The library will provide glitter and paint to create one-of-a-kind fairy jars. Participants should dress in older clothing that can be stained without being damaged. Participants must register by calling the library or register online at https://bit.ly/3F7iOpW.
Flower Pot Painting at Roselawn: Children in grades K-6 are invited from 4-5 p.m. April 12 to create unique painted flower pots. The library will provide all supplies. Dress in older clothing that won’t be damaged when stained. Visit or call the lbrary to register, or register online at https://bit.ly/39TvDFK.
STEM Club at Morocco: Children in grades 3-6 are invited from 3-4 p.m. April 13 to learn about weather. Participants will learn how to make thunder. Registration is required. Visit or call the Morocco Community Library, or register online at https://bit.ly/39TvDFK.
Tween Collage Art at Morocco: Students in grades 5-8 are invited at 4:30 p.m. April 13 to make personalized art using the collage method of cutting pages of magazines to create new colors and shapes. Supplied provided. Register by visiting or calling the Morocco Community Library, or register online at https://bit.ly/3F7iOpW.
Teen Flower Pots at Morocco: Teens are invited to decorate their own flower pots to keep or give as gifts at 6:30 p.m. April 13. The library will provide glitter and paint. Participants should dress in older clothing that can be stained without being damaged. Space is limited. Register in advance by visiting or calling the Morocco Community Library, or register online at https://bit.ly/3F7iOpW.
Springo at Roselawn: Win prizes at 2 p.m. April 13. This will be the final bingo gathering until fall. Event is for adults 18 years of age and older. Participants welcome to bring snacks and non-alcoholic beverages. To register, visit or call the Roselawn library, or register online a https://bit.ly/2WtW9mc.
April Roselawn Book Club: Roselawn Library is hosting book club from 10-11 a.m. April 14 and April 28. Participants will read and discuss Tara Westover’s memoir, “Educated.” Patrons who want to participate must order this book from the library via Evergreen Indiana. This program is free and open to adults. Register online at https://bit.ly/2WtW9mc.
Baby Time at Morocco: Babies from birth to two years and their caregivers are invited for a fun program filled with songs, finger plays and nursery rhymes on Tuesdays each week through April 26. This half-hour program is designed to stimulate development and growth while learning new things, meeting new people and having fun. Visit or call the Morocco Community Library to sign up, or register online at https://bit.ly/3ijiISa.
Library board meeting in April: The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are the third Monday of each month. The next regular board meeting will be in-person at 5:30 p.m. April 18 at the Lake Village Memorial Township Library, 9444 N. 315 West, Lake Village. For further information, contact Jennifer Arrenholz, director, Newton County Public Library, 219-992-3490.
One-on-One Technology Training: Newton County Public Library is continuing to offer computer and other personal electronic device assistance in the form of free one-on-one help sessions each month. Roselawn Library will offer technology help on April 19; Lake Village will host it April 20. Call or visit your local library to register, or register online at https://bit.ly/2WtW9mc.
Join Miss Jessica at Lake Village for Baby Time each Thursday from April 7 through May 12. This half-hour program promotes early reading skills with singing, movement, and stories. The program is designed to stimulate development growth while learning new things, meeting new people, and having fun. Parents may sign up online at https://bit.ly/3ijiISa.