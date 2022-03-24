March Roselawn Book Club: Roselawn Library will host book club from 10-11 a.m. March 24. Participants will read and discuss Cait Flanders’ memoir, “The Year of Less: How I Stopped Shopping, Gave Away My Belongings, and Discovered Life with Worth More Than Anything You Can Buy in a Store.” Patrons who want to participate must order this book from the library via Evergreen Indiana. The audio version of this is available and downloadable versions are available on the library’s Overdrive service, service. We will have coffee available, and attendants are welcome to bring their own snacks. This program is free and open to adults. Register for this free book discussion program by visiting the Roselawn Library, call 219-345-2010 to register, or register online at https://bit.ly/2WtW9mc.
After-School Book Bingo at Morocco: What’s more fun than bingo? After-school Bingo for Books! Students in grades K-6 are invited to join Miss Katy at Morocco Community Library at 3 p.m. March 30 for Book Bingo. Students can enjoy snacks and win books of their choosing from our wonderful selection. Parents may register their children for this fun after-school event by visiting the Morocco Community Library, by calling 219-285-2664, or register online at https://bit.ly/39TvDFK.
Story Time at NCPL: Morocco is offering Story Time with Miss Katy at 11 a.m. March 30 and continuing through April 27. Miss Hope will present Story Time at Roselawn at 10 a.m. March 30 through May 11, and Miss Jessica will present Story Time at Lake Village starting April 5 through May 10. Please contact the library by phone to register your child for these entertaining programs. People can visit their local Newton County Public Library to register your preschooler for Storytime fun, or register online at https://bit.ly/3ijiISa.
Mother Goose on the Loose in Morocco, Roselawn: Our fun-filled toddler program, Mother Goose on the Loose, is being presented at 10 a.m. each Wednesday (March 31-April 27) at Morocco Community Library; 10 a.m. every Tuesday (March 29-May 10) at Lake Village; and every Tuesday (March 29-May 10) at Roselawn Library. These programs present fun themes about simple motions, concepts, families, and friends! Children will hear stories, sing, dance, learn finger plays, play together, and meet other children and adults. Moms and babysitters are welcome to sit in, as well. We ask parents or caregivers to register their children so we know how many little ones to expect. Visit Morocco Community Library or call 219-285-2664 to register. Register for Roselawn by visiting the Library or calling 219-345-2010. You may register online at https://bit.ly/3ijiISa.
Wiggleworms at Roselawn: Wiggleworms is an engaging program geared for children age nine months to two years. Babies and caregivers will learn simple songs, finger plays, lullabies, nursery rhymes and simple stories to engage and develop strong listening and motor skills. Miss Hope will offer Wiggleworms at Roselawn at 10 a.m. each Thursday (March 31-May 12). Programs are brief (25-30 minutes), packed with activities, and a great way to make new friends, cuddle your littles, and have fun together. To register visit the Roselawn Library or register online at https://bit.ly/3ijiISa.
‘Everglades of the North’ at Roselawn: Roselawn Library will show the award-winning documentary, “Everglades of the North” at 6 p.m. March 31 in the Community Room. Afterward, Pat Wisniewski, the film’s producer, will discuss the film, the history of the marsh, and discuss topics related to Beaver Lake and the Grand Kankakee Marsh. NCPL System Specialist and Nature Conservancy volunteer Mary K. Emmrich will be on hand to discuss the Nature Conservancy, hiking trails, bison, and how that area has changed since the lake was drained. This program is free and open to the public. Seating is limited to 55, so registration is required. Call the Roselawn Library at 219-345-2010, visit the Library, or register online at https://bit.ly/3btB0fE.
Cupcake Wars at Morocco: Morocco Community Library will be the site for a fun family challenge at 6 p.m. April 1 as we offer Cupcake Wars! Family and friends in teams of up to six people can decorate pre-made cupcakes with decorating supplies provided by the Library, or participants may bring their own embellishments to decorate the best cupcakes of the evening. Registration is required, as this event is limited to eight teams of participants. Visit the Morocco Community Library to register, call 219/285-2664, or register online at https://bit.ly/3btB0fE.
Family Game Night at Roselawn: Join us for a fun evening of games and snacks at the Roselawn Library as we offer Family Game Night at 6 p.m. April 1. Enjoy the comfort of our community room while you play your favorite board games with your family. This program is free and open to all ages, and the Library will provide games and snacks! There’s even a door prize for one lucky family. Call Roselawn to at 219/345-2010 to register. You may register online at https://bit.ly/3btB0fE
Preschool Pirate Party at Roselawn: Lil’ pirates ages 3-5 years are invited to Roselawn Library at 10 a.m. April 2 to hear wonderful pirate tales, search for hidden treasures, sing, and have (pretend) sword fights as Miss Hope presents a half-hour of piratical fun. Children must be registered for this fun event, as space is limited. Visit Roselawn Library or call 219/345-2010 to register, or register online at https://bit.ly/3ijiISa.
Library board meeting in April: The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are the third Monday of each month. The regular board meeting for April will be in-person at 5:30 p.m. April 18 at the Lake Village Memorial Township Library, 9444 N. 315 West, Lake Village. Meeting is available via Zoom. Use this link to connect to the meeting: https://bit.ly/3uyzXUE; Meeting ID: 824 8278 2598; Passcode: 992193. Newton County Public Library Board meetings are open to the public. For further information, contact Jennifer Arrenholz, director, Newton County Public Library, 219-992-3490.
Baby Time at Morocco, Lake Village: Babies from birth to two years and their caregivers are invited to join Miss Katy for a fun program filled with songs, finger plays and nursery rhymes as Morocco Community Library presents Baby Time at 9:45 a.m. Tuesdays each week through April 26. Join Miss Jessica at Lake Village for Baby Time each Thursday from April 7 through May 12. This half-hour program promotes early reading skills with singing, movement, and stories. The program is designed to stimulate development growth while learning new things, meeting new people, and having fun. Visit the Morocco Community Library to sign up for this engaging developmental program, or call 219-285-2664 to sign up. Parents may sign up online at https://bit.ly/3ijiISa.