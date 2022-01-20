Color Zone at Roselawn: Grown ups are invited to Roselawn Library to enjoy a relaxing evening of coloring, conversation and light refreshments as Color Zone returns! Mary Kay will welcome colorists 16 years of age and older to color from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 20. The library will provide coloring sheets, pencils, pens, and snacks for our guests to enjoy. Visit Roselawn Library or call 219-345-2010 to register, or register online at https://bit.ly/2WtW9mc.
One-on-One Technology Training: Newton County Public Library is continuing to offer computer and other personal electronic device assistance in the form of free one-on-one help sessions each month. Morocco will offer One-on-One Technology on Jan. 21. Interested patrons need to call 219-/285-2664 to register. Patrons may also sign up online by visiting https://bit.ly/2WtW9mc.
STEM Club at Morocco: Students in grades 3-6 are invited to come to see hearts dance from 3-4 p.m. Jan. 26. Children will learn how carbon dioxide works in a creative, fun way. Parents may register children by visiting Morocco Community Library, by calling219/285-2664, or by registering online at https://bit.ly/39TvDFK.
Roselawn Book Discussion: Roselawn Library is hosting book club from 10-11 a.m. Jan. 27. Participants will read and discuss “Midnight at the Blackbird Café” by Heather Webber. Patrons who want to participate need to order this book from the library via Evergreen Indiana. The audio version of this is available as well, and downloadable versions are available on the Library’s Overdrive service. We will have coffee available, and attendants are welcome to bring their own snacks. This program is free and open to adults. Register for this free book discussion program by visiting the Roselawn Library, call 219-345-2010 to register, or register online at: https://bit.ly/2WtW9mc.
Disney Trivia Night at Morocco: Disney fans of all ages are invited to test their knowledge from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at Morocco Community Library’s Disney Trivia Night. Fans need to form teams of up to six members of any age, but each team must have a device with the Kahoot! App downloaded for use during the program. Participants are welcome to bring in snacks and non-alcoholic beverages, but everything must fit on the table where the team will be seated for the evening’s competition. Visit Morocco Community Library to register for this fun, family-friendly event, call 219/285-2664 to register, or register online at https://bit.ly/3btB0fE.
Adult Winter Reading Challenge: Newton County Public Library invites all readers ages 18 and older to snuggle up with good books to join our Winter Reading Challenge! Adults will read and log at least 4 books between Jan. 1-Feb. 28 to complete the challenge and then be entered into our drawing for great prizes! Register at Lake Village Memorial Township Library, Morocco Community Library, or Roselawn Library, or register online at www.newton.beanstack.org. Those who need help creating a Beanstack account may call Lake Village at 219-992-3490, Morocco at 219-285-2664, or Roselawn at 219-345-2010, or visit any location!
Youth Winter Reading Challenge: Newton County Public Library invites youth up to 17 years of age to snuggle up with good books to join our Winter Reading Challenge! Readers will need to log 200 minutes of reading time between Jan. 1-Feb. 28 to complete the challenge and then be entered into our drawing for great prizes! Youth may read independently or with a reading buddy! Register at Lake Village Memorial Township Library, Morocco Community Library, or Roselawn Library, or register online at www.newton.beanstack.org. Those who need help creating a Beanstack account may call Lake Village at 219-992-3490, Morocco at 219-285-2664, or Roselawn at 219-345-2010, or visit any location.
Superhero Story Time at Roselawn: Preschoolers ages 2-5 years are invited to join Miss Hope for a special superhero-themed story time! Children will play games, read books about superheroes, make super crafts, and sing all sorts of songs! Please register your preschooler for this fun event by visiting the Roselawn Library at 4421 east State Road 10 in Roselawn, call 219/345-2010 to register, or register online at https://bit.ly/3ijiISa.
Homemade Pet Treats at Roselawn: Students in K through 6 are invited to join Miss Hope to make homemade pet treats using peanut butter and oatmeal. We will also be collecting donations for the Newton County Animal Shelter. We will get messy so we ask our attendants to dress appropriately. Be aware that we will be using a very hot oven, as well. While this program for children in grades K-6, Kindergarten children must have a parent or guardian present. Please register by visiting the Roselawn Library at 4421 E. State Road 10, call the library at 219-345-2010, or register online at https://bit.ly/39TvDFK.
LEGO Fun at NCPL: Children in grades K-6 are invited test their building skills and stretch their imaginations with LEGOS at the Library! It will be 4 p.m. Feb. 1 at Roselawn, and 3 p.m. Feb. 2 at Morocco. Each Library will provide LEGOS and after-school snacks, but registration is necessary, as seats are limited. Visit Morocco or call 219-285-2664 to register. Register at Roselawn, or call 219-345-2010 to register via the phone. Register online at https://bit.ly/39TvDFK.
Family Game Night at Morocco, Roselawn: Join us for a fun evening of games and snacks at the Roselawn Library or Morocco Community Library, as we offer Family Game Night on at 6 p.m. Feb. 4. Enjoy the comfort of either our community rooms while you play your favorite board games with your family. Both programs are free and open to all ages, and each Library will provide games and snacks! There’s even a door prize for one lucky family at each location! Call Roselawn to at 219/345-2010 to register or call Morocco at 219/285-2664. You may register online at https://bit.ly/3btB0fE.
Library board meeting in February: The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are the third Monday of each month. The regular board meeting for February will be in-person at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Lake Village Memorial Township Library, 9444 N. 315 West, Lake Village. Meeting is available via Zoom. Use this link to connect to the meeting: https://bit.ly/3uyzXUE; Meeting ID: 824 8278 2598; Passcode: 992193. Newton County Public Library Board meetings are open to the public. For further information, contact Mary K. Emmrich, director, Newton County Public Library, 219-992-3490.