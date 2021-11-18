Wiggleworms at Roselawn: Geared for littles from 9 months to 2 years. Babies and caregivers will learn simple songs, fingerplays, lullabies, nursery rhymes and simple stories. It will be at Roselawn on Thursdays through Nov. 18. Visit or call the library, or register online https://bit.ly/3ijiISa.
Holiday Window Clings a Lake Village: Students in grades K-6 are invited to create their own window clings just in time for the holidays at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 23 at Lake Village Memorial Township Library. Students will use special paint to create these clings – they may be used to decorate at home, or be given as special gifts! Dress appropriately as these paints will stain clothing. Visit Lake Village Memorial Township Library to sign up for this creative program, call 219-992-3490, or sign up online at https://bit.ly/39TvDFK.
Libraries closed for Thanksgiving: The Newton County Public Libraries in Lake Village, Morocco and Roselawn will be closed Nov. 25 and Nov. 26 in observance of Thanksgiving. Book and AV returns will be open for patrons wishing to return library materials. All three locations will reopen at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 27.
November LEGO Fun at NCPL: Children in grades K- 6 are invited test their building skills and stretch their imaginations with LEGOS at the Library. It will be at Morocco on Nov. 30 at 4 p.m. LEGOS provided by each library. Call or visit the Morocco library to register, or register online at https://bit.ly/39TvDFK.
Holiday Bingo at Morocco: Adults of all ages are invited to join Morocco Community Library staff for a fun afternoon of Holiday Bingo! Participants are invited to bring their own snacks and non-alcoholic beverages, and we will play Bingo! It will be 1 p.m. Dec. 1 in the Bower Community Room at the Morocco Community Library. This event is free and open to all grown-ups, but seating is limited, so visit the library or call 219-285-2664 to register. You may register online at https://bit.ly/2WtW9mc.
Teen LEGO Club at Morocco: Teens in grades 7-12 are invited to build! Morocco Community Library is offering Teen LEGO Club from 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 1. Come hang out in the Bower Community Room – LEGOS and snacks will be provided. At the end of the evening finished LEGO creations will be put on display in the library. Visit Morocco Community Library to register for this program, call 219-285-2664, or register online at https://bit.ly/3F7iOpW.
Family Game Night at Morocco, Roselawn: Join us for a fun evening of games and snacks at the Roselawn Library or Morocco Community Library, as we offer Family Game Night at 6 p.m. Dec. 3. Enjoy the comfort of either our community rooms while you play your favorite board games with your family. Both programs are free and open to all ages. Each Library will provide games and snacks! There’s even a door prize for one lucky family at each location! Call Roselawn to at 219-345-2010 to register, or call Morocco at 219-285-2664. You may register online at https://bit.ly/3btB0fE.
Library board meeting in December: The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are the third Monday of each month. The regular board meeting for December will be in-person at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Lake Village Memorial Township Library, 9444 N. 315 West, Lake Village. Meeting is available via Zoom. Use this link to connect to the meeting: https://bit.ly/3uyzXUE; Meeting ID: 854 8707 2502; Passcode: 014404. Newton County Public Library Board meetings are open to the public. For further information, contact Mary K. Emmrich, director, Newton County Public Library, 219-992-3490.