August library board meeting
The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are held the third Monday of each month. The regular board meeting for August 2021 will be in-person on Monday, Aug. 16 at 5:30 p.m. CDT at the Roselawn Library, 4421 E. State Road 10, Roselawn.
Per library policy, this meeting is available for the public to view via Zoom. Please use this link to connect to the meeting: https://bit.ly/3j2Scft.
Newton County Public Library Board meetings are open to the public. For further information, contact Mary K. Emmrich, director, at 219/992-3490.
School supply lists available
It’s time to start thinking about back-to-school shopping, and the library is here to help! Visit your local Newton County Public Library to pick up supply lists for Lake Village, Morocco and Lincoln elementary schools. These lists are available on the school’s website, www.nn.k12.in.us.
NN Summer Reading programs titles available
North Newton has a summer reading requirement for students going into grades 7 through 10. Students received lists in the spring, but lists are available at Lake Village, Morocco, and Roselawn libraries, and all the books are available to check out, as well.
Visit the library and ask for a book list, or ask what books are available.
Lego Club at Lake Village
Lake Village Memorial Township Library will host its popular LEGO Club for children in grades K through 6 on Tuesday, Aug. 17! Children will engage in different LEGO challenges and themes. Using their imaginations and building skills they’ll compete against the clock to have their creations built by the end of Lego Club! Designs will be displayed at library at the end of the programs! Snacks will be available, too!
Lego fun will be available at Lake Village from 3:30-4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17. Space is limited, so registration is required. Visit the library to register, call Lake Village at 219-992-3490, or register online at https://bit.ly/3yrbIJf.
Chalk the Walk at Morocco
Morocco Community Library will host “Chalk the Walk” on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 4 p.m. for children of all ages (teens included) to deck out our sidewalks with artwork. The library will provide sidewalk chalk and stencils, or our participants are welcome to create their own designs!
Visit the Library to register, call Morocco at 219-285-2664, or register online at https://bit.ly/3yrbIJf.
Lego Club at Morocco
Morocco Community Library will host its popular LEGO Club for children in grades K through 6 on Tuesday, Aug. 24! Children are invited to come and build Lego creations!
Designs will be displayed at library at the end of the programs! Snacks will be available, too!
Lego fun will be available at Morocco from 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24. Space is limited, so registration is required. Visit the library to register, call Morocco at 219-285-2664, or register online at https://bit.ly/3yrbIJf.
Chalk the Walk at Lake Village
Lake Village Memorial Township Library will host “Chalk the Walk” on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 3:30 p.m. for children of all ages to decorate our sidewalks with artwork. The library will provide sidewalk chalk and stencils, or participants are welcome to create their own designs!
This program is open to children of all ages, but children under the age of 7 must be accompanied by an adult.
Visit the Library to register, call Lake Village at 219-992-3490, or register online at https://bit.ly/3yrbIJf.
After-school Book Bingo at Morocco
Join Miss Katy for After-School Book Bingo on Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. at the Morocco Community Library. We will play bingo, with books (and other cool stuff) for prizes! Snacks will be provided, as well.
Visit the Library to register, call Morocco at 219-285-2664, or register online at https://bit.ly/3yrbIJf.