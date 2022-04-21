Baby Time at Morocco: Babies from birth to two years and their caregivers are invited for a fun program filled with songs, finger plays and nursery rhymes on Tuesdays each week through April 26. This half-hour program is designed to stimulate development and growth while learning new things, meeting new people and having fun. Visit or call the Morocco Community Library to sign up, or register online at https://bit.ly/3ijiISa.
Story Time at NCPL: Scheduled for Roselawn at 10 a.m. April 27 to May 11, at Lake Village from April 26 to May 10, and Morocco at 11 a.m. April 27 to April 27. People can visit or call their local Newton County Public Library to register, or register online at https://bit.ly/3ijiISa.
Baby Time at Morocco, Lake Village: Babies from birth to two years and their caregivers are invited to a program filled with songs, finger plays and nursery rhymes as Morocco Community Library presents Baby Time at 9:45 a.m. Tuesdays each week through April 26. Join Miss Jessica at Lake Village for Baby Time each Thursday through May 12. Parents may sign up online at https://bit.ly/3ijiISa.
Photo Frame Making at Roselawn: Children in grades K-6 are invited to Roselawn Library from 4-5 p.m. April 26 to make photo frames to give as gifts. All supplies are provided. Visit or call the library to register, or register online at https://bit.ly/39TvDFK.
Bird Kite and Rainbow Spinner Making at Morocco: Children in grades K-6 are invited to Morocco Community Library at 3 p.m. April 27 to make bird kites and rainbow spinners. Visit or call the library to register, or register online at https://bit.ly/39TvDFK.
April Roselawn Book Club: Roselawn Library is hosting book club from 10-11 a.m. April 28. Participants will read and discuss Tara Westover’s memoir, “Educated.” Patrons who want to participate must order this book from the library via Evergreen Indiana. This program is free and open to adults. Register online at https://bit.ly/2WtW9mc.
Color Zone Adult Coloring at Roselawn: The library will offer “Color Zone” from 6-8 p.m. April 28. Drop in to spend a couple of hours with other adults, having fun and expressing your creativity! No experience is necessary. Materials will be provided but people are welcome to bring their own. This program is free and open to those 18 years of age and older. Call or visit the library to register, or register online at https://bit.ly/2WtW9mc.
Disney Family Trivia at Roselawn: Disney fans of all ages are invited to test their knowledge from 6-7:30 p.m. April 29 at Roselawn Library. Fans need to form teams of up to six members of any age, but each team must have a device with the Kahoot! App downloaded for use during the program. Visit or call the library to register, or register online at https://bit.ly/3btB0fE.
Petting Zoo at Lake Village: Join a fun-filled morning as Lake Village Memorial Township Library hosts a petting zoo from 10 a.m. to noon April 30. All ages are welcome, but visit or call the library to register, or register online at https://bit.ly/39TvDFK.
Mother Goose on the Loose in Morocco, Roselawn: Presented at 10 a.m. every Tuesday through May 10 at Lake Village and Roselawn Library; and 10 a.m. each Wednesday through April 27 at Morocco Community Library. Moms and babysitters are welcome to sit in. Registration strongly encouraged. Visit or call your local library, or register online at https://bit.ly/3ijiISa.
Wiggleworms at Roselawn: Wiggleworms is an engaging program geared for children age nine months to two years. Babies and caregivers will learn simple songs, finger plays, lullabies, nursery rhymes and simple stories to engage and develop strong listening and motor skills. Miss Hope will offer Wiggleworms at Roselawn at 10 a.m. each Thursday through May 12. Programs are brief (25-30 minutes). To register visit the Roselawn Library or register online at https://bit.ly/3ijiISa.
Tween LEGO Disaster Island: Tweens in grades 5-8 are invited to figure their ways out of surprise disasters! Participants will build a LEGO island, choose a disaster card, then use LEGOs to fix the problem! Roselawn Library is offering Tween LEGO Disaster Island at 4 p.m. April 28 while Lake Village will host it at 3:30 p.m. May 3. Register online for either location at https://bit.ly/37xN3tY.
It’s a Crochet Thing at Morocco: If you’re looking for a new hobby, enjoy crocheting but need a new project idea, or if you’re just looking to socialize with other crocheters this is the group for you! Crocheters will meet at the Morocco Community Library on May 2, May 9 and May 16, all at 10 a.m. to crochet and help one another. Beginners to more advanced crocheters may bring their hooks, textile, and nonalcoholic beverages to the Bower Community Room for fellowship and inspiration! Register online at https://bit.ly/2WtW9mc.
LEGO Fun at NCPL: Children in grades K-6 are invited test their building skills and stretch their imaginations with LEGOS at the library. Roselawn will have it at 4 p.m. May 3; Lake Village will have it at 3:30 p.m. May 3; and Morocco’s program will be 3 p.m. May 11. Each Library will provide LEGOS and after-school snacks, but registration is necessary. Call your local library or register online at https://bit.ly/39TvDFK.
STEM Club at Morocco: Morocco is offering its popular after-school STEM Club at 3 p.m. May 4. Children in grades 3-6 are invited to investigate science, technology, engineering and math through games and activities. Patrons may register online at https://bit.ly/39TvDFK.
Family Game Night at Roselawn: Join us for a fun evening of games and snacks at the Roselawn Library as we offer Family Game Night on at 6 p.m. May 6. This program is free and open to all ages. Register online at https://bit.ly/3btB0fE.
Sun Hat Painting at Lake Village: Adults are invited to get spring into full swing at Lake Village’s sun hat painting workshop at 6 p.m. May 6. Participants will leave with a festive straw hat that they’ve designed and painted themselves. This program is free and open to adults, but registration is necessary. Register online at https://bit.ly/2WtW9mc.
Pebble Pets at Lake Village: Students in grades K-6 are invited for a fun afternoon of rock painting at 3:30 p.m. May 10. Participants are asked to dress for painting so clothing will not be damaged. Space is limited for this event. Register online at https://bit.ly/39TvDFK.
Jewelry Beading at Roselawn: Students in grades K-6 are invited to Roselawn Library at 4 p.m. May 10 to make beaded necklaces or bracelets for keeping or giving! Space is limited. Register online at https://bit.ly/39TvDFK.
Fairy Jar Lights at Morocco: Tweens in grades 5-8 are invited to make magical fairy jar lights from 4:30-5:30 p.m. May 11 at the Morocco Community Library. The library will provide all supplies. Space is limited. Register online at https://bit.ly/37xN3tY.
Tween Magnetic Tiles at Roselawn: Tweens in grades 5-8 are invited to create unique and special small ceramic tiles at 4 p.m. May 12. Register online at https://bit.ly/37xN3tY.
May Roselawn Book Club: Roselawn Library is hosting book club May 12 and May 26 from 10-11 a.m. Participants will read and discuss Kristin Hannah’s novel “Night Road.” Coffee will be available, and attendants are welcome to bring their own snacks. This program is free and open to adults. Register for this free book discussion program by visiting or calling the library, or registering online at https://bit.ly/2WtW9mc.
One-On-One Technology Training: Newton County Public Library offers computer and other personal electronic device assistance in the form of free one-on-one help sessions each month. Lake Village will host its next help session May 18; Morocco Community Library will offer it Mary 20; and Roselawn Library will have it May 17. Call or visit your local library to register, or visit https://bit.ly/2WtW9mc.
Library board meeting in May: The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are the third Monday of each month. The next regular board meeting will be in-person at 5:30 p.m. May 16 at the Lake Village Memorial Township Library, 9444 N. 315 West, Lake Village. For further information, contact Jennifer Arrenholz, director, Newton County Public Library, 219-992-3490.