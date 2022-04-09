KENTLAND — The Board of Trustees of the Newton County Public Library approved modifying hours for Lake Village, Morocco and Roselawn Libraries at its March 2022 regular meeting.
Starting May 1, library hours for Lake Village will be 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Morocco’s operational hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Roselawn hours will shift to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
All libraries will be closed on Sunday.
“Our library system is always adjusting and doing our best to meet the needs of the members of our communities," said Library Director Jennifer Arrenholz. "We recently surveyed our library patrons and community members, and discovered many of those who responded would like us to be open earlier. Using that information, we have adjusted our hours to open at 9 a.m. Monday through Saturday."
Those wanting further information about this change in service hours are welcome to visit or call any location of the Newton County Public Library, or contact Arrenholz at 219/992-3490.