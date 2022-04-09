KENTLAND — Newton County Public Library began offering hoopla for patrons on Monday, April 4.
Hoopla is a groundbreaking digital media service offered by Newton County Public Library that allows users to borrow movies, music, audiobooks, ebooks, comics and TV shows to enjoy on computers, tablets, or phones – and even on TVs! Titles can be streamed immediately, or downloaded to phones or tablets for offline enjoyment later.
The Newton County Public Library now offers have hundreds of thousands of titles to choose from, with more being added daily.
Patrons must be in good standing, and log in to hoopla with their card numbers and PIN numbers.
Please contact Lake Village at 219-992-3490, Morocco at 219-285-2664, or Roselawn at 219-345-2010 with any questions you have about this new service!