The Newton County Park Board invites the public to attend meetings regarding the Park Board's Strategic Plan on either Monday, March 7 at 3 p.m. or Wednesday, March 9 at 7 p.m. Both meetings will be held at the Newton County Government Center, at 4117 S 240 W, Morocco, Indiana.
The board would like to hear from local residents regarding current and future events, as well as how they can better engage with residents and local groups and better invest in the needs and interests of the community. There will be a short presentation, survey, discussion, and refreshments.
The mission of the Newton County Parks and Recreation Board is to partner with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and other agencies to develop educational and recreational opportunities for the citizens of Newton County and the region. The board has organized cycling events, triathlons, run/walk events, hikes, paddling events, nature walks and fishing derbies.
A list of 2022 events can be found on the group's website or Facebook page. The board meets on the second Wednesday of every month at Willow Slough Headquarters 1803 S 700 W at 7 pm. All meetings are open to the public, and anyone who is interested in recreation is invited to attend.
If members of the public are unable to attend the meetings regarding strategic planning, they are invited to fill out the survey located on the Newton County Park Board website: newtoncountyparkboard.com. Meeting presentations will also be made available on the website.
Questions or comments can be directed to newtoncountyparkboard@gmail.com.