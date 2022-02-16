MONON — North White drew closer to a Midwest Conference championship with its 53-26 win over South Newton on Friday, Feb. 11.
The Rebels (8-10, 2-2 in the MWC) struggled to hit shots, going 24 percent from the floor in a 53-26 loss. The Vikings (14-3, 2-0 in the MWC) hit 47 percent of their shots, with senior Hunter Pogue hitting 7 of 13 shots, including 3 of 4 3-point baskets, for 17 points.
He added four steals and three assists. Senior teammate Nate Miller added 14 points and six rebounds.
For the Rebels, senior Cy Sammons had 11 points. Senior guard Kayden Cruz had a team-high six rebounds, junior Korbin Cruz added five rebounds and four steals and Will Smart had five boards.
The Vikings can wrap up an outright league title with wins over West Central and Frontier in the final weeks of the season.
North Newton on winning streak
CHALMERS — North Newton is on a mini two-game win streak after a 57-51 Midwest Conference victory over Frontier on Feb. 11.
Sophomore guard Kadyn Rowland led the winners with 19 points and added seven rebounds, five assists and four steals. Sophomore teammate Evan Gagnon was 7 of 11 from the floor for 18 points and junior Michael Levy had 13 points on 6 of 8 shooting.
The Spartans (8-9, 2-1 in the MWC) finished 21 of 45 from the floor for 47 percent. They have won three of their last four games.
Saturday, February 12
Rebels fall short vs. Iroquois West
GILMAN, Ill. — South Newton dropped to 8-10 with its 46-34 loss at Iroquois West on Saturday, Feb. 12.
The Rebels got double figures from seniors Cy Sammons (15 points) and Kayden Cruz (10) in the loss. Sammons added five rebounds and Cruz had four assists.
Senior Will Smart led South Newton with six boards.
The junior varsity team got a 3-point basket from Chayse Stillabower in the game’s final 10 seconds to upend Iroquois West, 24-22. Stillabower, Luke Hoskins and Evyn King had six points each for the Rebels, who improve to 11-7.
South Newton returns to action Friday, Feb. 19 when it travels to North Miami.
Spartans hold off Washington Twp.
MOROCCO — North Newton increased its win streak to three games with a 52-44 win over visiting Washington Township on Feb. 12.
The Senators (3-12) were led in scoring by Michael Brickner with 19 points.