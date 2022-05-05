MOROCCO - On Wednesday, May 4th, a 26-year-old Morocco man was arrested by detectives from the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division for making threats towards the Indiana Supreme Court.
The investigation began in late February 2022 when the Indiana State Capitol Police contacted detectives at the Lowell Post and requested further investigation into the source of the threats. Through the investigation, the suspect was identified as David Wayne Goetz II.
Goetz had allegedly sent threatening emails to the Justices at the Indiana Supreme Court. As the investigation continued into April, Goetz continued to send emails of a threatening nature to the Supreme Court as well as placing phone calls to the Court, leaving threatening voicemails when the calls went unanswered.
A warrant was requested through the Newton County Prosecutor’s Office and subsequently reviewed and signed by a Newton County Judge. That warrant was executed on May 4.
Goetz was taken into custody and transported to the Newton County Jail where he was booked for the following charges: Intimidation - (2 counts) Level 5 Felony.
All suspects are presumed to be innocent until/unless proven guilty in court.