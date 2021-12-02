MOROCCO — Following the kick-off to their holiday festivities with the Christmas tree decorating on Nov. 23, the town of Morocco held their annual Christmas parade on Saturday, Nov. 27, bringing lights and laughter to the community.
The town came together to host events for the children, such as crafts at The River Church, toys being gifted by Santa, carols being sung around the tree in the town center, and a parade of lights heralded by the Morocco Volunteer Fire Department.
Santa and his elf were set up in Morocco Town Hall, laden with presents that were donated by local businesses to be given to children to came in to have their picture taken with the jolly fellow. Donors included businesses and other organizations, namely: Town of Morocco, Jackson Township, Beaver Township, Colfax Township, Natural Prairie Dairy, Demotte State Bank, Kentland Bank, Trumpet Vine, John Maciejko, Infinity Grain, Beisers Kettle Corn, Knights of Pythias, Blaney Walton Law Office, and Main Street Bakery.
According to organizers, nearly 200 children came through town hall to visit with Santa and receive a toy. This gift-giving visit is a new practice for this Christmas event, which has been held for over 50 non-consecutive years. This holiday event was brought back to the town in 2009, as an effort by the town board to bring back family traditions and community involvement.
“We normally do a free-for-all at the tree, but we wanted to do something special this year,” said Melissa Pass, who organized the event. “We heard nothing but good remarks that they loved how we did it this year, and it really personalized the magic of Christmas with Santa giving them a gift. All the kids were very thankful, so kudos to the parents.”
All toys that were not given out during the event have since been donated to the Angel Tree in Morocco, in order to continue the spirit of giving in the holiday season.
In addition to new variations on old traditions, the event featured the return of the annual chili cook-off, which was held in the Morocco Police Department. In keeping with tradition, Kristen Hoskins, who had previously won the cook-off in both 2018 and 2019, kept her title for the best chili in Morocco.
“We had five contestants,” explained Pass. “Last year, we didn’t do anything because of COVID and everything, so we were happy with five contestants this year. It was a very tight race. Between first and second, there was only a four-vote difference. I didn’t get any of her chili because we were in here doing everything, but it must be good.”
Beginning at dusk, trucks and other vehicles decorated with lights made their way through town, leading a parade to the tree standing at the main intersection. Drivers had registered through town hall prior to the event, and the parade included: Morocco Volunteer Fire Department, Lake Village Fire Department, Newton County officers, Newton County Highway Department, Blaney Antique Snowmobile, the Pulver with the Grinch, Alisa Rude and the Washburns, and Mike Rowe with Newton County 4-H members.
Following the parade, Christmas carols were sung by the North Newton Choir, and the tree was lit, heralding the start of the holiday season in Morocco