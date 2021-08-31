NEWTON COUNTY - On the morning of the 31, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an area in Iroquois Township for a report of a 4-year-old lost in a corn field. The boy was safely recovered before noon the same day.
First-responding Deputies Fellmy and Holloway organized search efforts, which included off-duty deputies, Newton County Emergency Management, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Goodland Police, Indiana State Police, Drug Task Force, Brook Police, Newton County 9-1-1, Indiana DNR Conservation Police, and volunteers from Brook, Morocco, Goodland, and Kentland Fire Departments. Lake County Sheriff and Indiana State Police had additionally deployed helicopters that were en route at the time of the boy’s recovery.
The Newton County Sheriff’s Office also offers their thanks to Rose Acres Farms for their manpower in recovering the missing child.