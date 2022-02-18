“It was important to provide something for the community that she grew up in, that is what makes me the proudest for her,” says Anji Strasburger, mother of McKennah Strasburger.
Opening their doors to Market No. 48 allows local artists’ work to be acknowledged by selling home goods. Showing the appreciation of unique and timeless gifts for every member of your household is what McKennah strives to produce in her shop.
The Blue Q line allows McKennah to follow her sense of sarcastic behavior with sarcastic handbags, oven mitts, and dish towels. It is her small-town sense of gentle giving that brought her back to the small town of Kentland Indiana, as she states, “Owning a store has been a dream for so long stemming from not being close to home as I lived between two different states working and going off to college, I wanted to bring modern gifts back to town.”
The store allows McKenna to reunite with long-time friends she has not been able to see for a time, while extending her great fullness to the community for their support. Paying tribute to all four of her grandparents born in 1948, she brings the old years back to life by highlighting her market as No. 48. “It is because of them that our family has been gifted a certain type of feel of creativity for the shop,” said Strasburger.
It is a family project to care for and maintain the shop, as Anji teaches daughter McKennah floral arrangements for the holidays. McKenna went on to explain how important their family project is, as they want to give back to the community and keep shops local.
Ben Shot is one of the many local artists’ lines she has picked up: this product was created as a father and son team making hand-embedded whiskey, beer, wine, and pint glasses.
Market No. 48 is open Monday through Friday 9-5:30 P.M. and Saturday’s 9-2 P.M. at 119 N. 3rd Street in downtown Kentland Indiana.