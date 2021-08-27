NEWTON COUNTY - In their return to the home court, the South Newton Lady Rebels pulled a tremendous victory over the Lady Raiders from Harrison with a final score of 3-2. This brings them to 6 overall wins since the beginning of the season.
The first two sets went to Harrison, with the Rebels right on their tail at 21-25 and 19-25 respectively. In the third match, the Rebels dug in their heels and pulled out a close victory with a score of 25-23. After finding their groove, they went on to take more decisive victories in the fourth and fifth sets, leading with 25-22 and a final set of 15-10 that had the crowd on their feet.
The South Newton junior varsity team lost 3-0 against Harrison’s JV team.