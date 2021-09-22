NEWTON COUNTY - The South Newton Lady Rebels have had a busy week of matches, coming to the Lafayette Jefferson tournament on Sept. 17 with enthusiasm and team spirit in spades.
Their first match against the Guerin Catholic School Golden Eagles of Noblesville resulted in a 0-2 loss, with set scores of 24-26 and 23-25 for the Lady Rebels.
In the second tournament match against the Homestead Spartans of Fort Wayne, the Lady Rebels again fell 0-2, with the gap widening to set scores of 16-25 and 17-25.
Facing off against the Lapel Bulldogs of Lapel in the third match, the Lady Rebels began to regain their footing, losing 0-2 in close sets of 23-25 and 23-25.
To close out the tournament, the Lady Rebels regathered their fighting spirit and defeated the Lafayette Jefferson Bronchos 2-0, with set scores of 25-13 and 25-10.
The Lady Rebels returned to their home court to face the Covington Trojans on Tuesday, Sept. 21, and pulled a climactic 3-2 victory. They lost the two first sets of the match with twin scores of 25-14 before rallying in the third set. The final three sets showed a return of strength in scores of 25-14, 25-19, and 15-12.
The Lady Rebels return to the court on Thursday, Sept. 23, at North White High School for a conference match.