NEWTON COUNTY - The South Newton Lady Rebels have been riding a wave of success since the beginning of September, following their single loss against the Frontier Lady Falcons in August.
They have brought their win-loss ratio to a remarkable 16:1 after their victories over Attica, Lafayette Jefferson, Watseka, and Seeger in the past week.
In their match against the Seeger Lady Patriots on September 14, the Lady Rebels made a clean sweep, with a final match score of 3-0.
They took an early lead in the first set, scoring 25-14, and fought out a close second set of 25-19. In their final set, the Lady Rebels sealed their victory with a score of 25-17.
The Lady Rebels will return to the court on Saturday, September 18, for a varsity tournament at Lafayette Jefferson High School.