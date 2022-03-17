KENTLAND — The Kentland Rotary Club held a pancake breakfast at the Kentland Trinity United Methodist Church on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Proceeds from the breakfast were dedicated to the South Newton Drama Department. Jennifer Kindig, South Newton Drama Department Director, was present to greet and thank all those in attendance.
In addition to drama department students, South Newton Rotary Interact students were present to help serve all the guests. Interact is a Rotary International service club for high school age students. Each local Interact club is self-governing and self-supporting. It is designed to assist student club members develop leadership skills and discover the power in Service Above Self both in their school and surrounding communities. The international organization also helps local students build friendships around the world and promote international understanding. Laura Robbins, South Newton Interact Advisor and Guidance Counselor at the school was also present.