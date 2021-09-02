Lego Club
Hello all Lego Club fans! If you love to build with Legos, come to the next Kentland Public Library Lego Club on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. We will have an hour of Lego building and hear about some of the Lego-themed books that we have at the library.
No theme this month; you can just build what you choose. We have had so many amazing creations in the past, from animals and habitats to fantastic, futuristic buildings. We empty all the Lego boxes onto the floor and start creating as we share ideas and help each other.
When the hour is over, we take a picture of your creation for the Kentland Library Facebook page, and your creation will be on display in the children’s department until the next Lego Club.
Bring a friend and join us for our next Lego Club. No registration required and Legos are provided.
Labor Day Closing
Kentland Public Library wishes to remind its patrons that the library will be closed Monday, Sept. 6, for Labor Day.
The library will reopen at 11 a.m. Sept. 7.
Patrons may use the book return located at the Graham Street door to return library materials during this time.
Enjoy your Labor Day weekend!
KPL/Book Sale
We still have a lot of items for sale. We are slashing the price to $2 per bag. We will provide the bag. All items are included. The sale will run through Oct. 31.