Participants of the July Kentland Public Library Lego Club learned about animal adaptations to go along with our Summer Reading theme of Tails and Tales.
We shared some books related to the Tails and Tales theme and had a group quiz to test our animal survival skills.
Our amazing Lego creations included a snake evolution and movie theater. We also had a comparison between plants and animals, focusing on polar bears.
Also created was a forest habitat with pine trees, flowers, which was perfect for a horse. Another creation had a sunflower house with a roof, furniture, and other details, which was admired by all.
Creations were shared, photographed, and will be on display in the library. Visit our Facebook page to see photos of all creations and participants.
Join us at our next Lego Club at 10 a.m. Aug. 14 for another fun hour of Lego creation and sharing with friends. Legos are provided and no registration required.
KPL/Book Sale
We still have a lot of items for sale. We are slashing the price to $2 per bag. We will provide the bag. All items are included. This began July 19 and will run through Oct. 31.