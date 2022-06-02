KENTLAND - The 2022 Kentland High School Alumni banquet scheduled for June 11th is rapidly approaching.
This year’s theme, “School Spirit for Life”, will be celebrating the 1952, 1954, and 1965 sectional basketball victories as memories of these spectacular sporting events are highlighted.
There will be no speeches this year; only good food, good friends, music, and a walk down memory lane, all with a casual vibe. All are welcome to attend, including South Newton Alumnus and community members.
So, get your reservation sent in or call Lana at 765-464-9701or Dave at 574-721-2502 for more information or to make a reservation. Don’t miss this special KHS alumni banquet and join the fun at the Kentland Community Center on June 11th.