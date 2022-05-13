Kentland bank award

Displaying Kentland Bank’s Five Star Member award from the Indiana Bankers Association are (from left): Amber Van Til – President and CEO-Indiana Banker’s Association, Christopher Both – SVP/Chief Lending Officer-Kentland Bank, Kirby Drey – President/CEO Kentland Bank, Jen Schutter, SVP/Chief Compliance Officer-Kentland Bank, and Nanci Jackson – SVP/Financial Service Manager-Kentland Bank

 Photo provided

KENTLAND - Kentland Bank has been honored as a Five Star Member of the Indiana Bankers Association. The award was presented on March 28, 2022, by Amber Van Til, IBA President and CEO, in recognition of Kentland Bank’s Association involvement throughout 2021.

The Five Star Member designation recognizes those IBA-member banks which demonstrate outstanding commitment to the Association in five areas: political awareness, issues advocacy, life-long learning, IBA volunteerism, and Preferred Service Provider utilization.

“We very much appreciate the dedication of Kentland Bank and as a Five Star Member bank,” said Amber Van Til, IBA President and CEO. “Our Association is strong, thanks to our supportive members.”

The Indiana Bankers Association supports Indiana banking through issues analysis, professional education, and products and services that enhance member banks’ ability to serve their communities.

