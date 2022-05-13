KENTLAND - Kentland Bank has been honored as a Five Star Member of the Indiana Bankers Association. The award was presented on March 28, 2022, by Amber Van Til, IBA President and CEO, in recognition of Kentland Bank’s Association involvement throughout 2021.
The Five Star Member designation recognizes those IBA-member banks which demonstrate outstanding commitment to the Association in five areas: political awareness, issues advocacy, life-long learning, IBA volunteerism, and Preferred Service Provider utilization.
“We very much appreciate the dedication of Kentland Bank and as a Five Star Member bank,” said Amber Van Til, IBA President and CEO. “Our Association is strong, thanks to our supportive members.”
The Indiana Bankers Association supports Indiana banking through issues analysis, professional education, and products and services that enhance member banks’ ability to serve their communities.