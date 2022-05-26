KENTLAND — Mark Molter joins Kentland Bank as Vice President/Commercial Loan Officer. Mark has more than 36 years of banking experience, primarily in the commercial lending role. He is a graduate of Purdue University with a degree in Agricultural Economics.
Mark is currently serving his community as a Vice President, CFO, and Board Member of Ouibache Music Festival, Inc. He is also a Programming Committee Advisor and past Board Member of Delphi Opera House, Inc. He is an active member of City of God Church and volunteer at Food Finders. He lives in Lafayette with his wife.
Marcia J Corns has accepted the position of Assistant Retail Banking Manager for Kentland Bank. Corns joined the Kentland Bank in 2013 and most recently held the position of Branch Manager. She currently serves on the Colfax Township Board of Trustees, as well as Treasurer of the Lake Township Volunteer Fire Department Association Board. She previously held roles as Treasure with North Newton Athletic Boosters and Junior Achievement serving North Newton. Marcia is a graduate of Ball State University.
Beth Christopher has been promoted to Credit Supervisor at Kentland Bank. She began her career with Kentland Bank in April 2000 working in Financial Services and Operations for 22 years. Beth graduated from Bradley Bourbonnais Community High School and attended Kankakee Community College.
Cassie Harris joined Kentland Bank in April of 2010. She began her career with Kentland Bank as a teller, moved into other roles such as Receptionist and Financial Services Representative before moving to the Loan Department as a Credit Supervisor and Mortgage Loan Processor. In 2021, Harris graduated from Purdue University Global with a degree in Business Administration and in March 2022 and accepted the role of Branch Manager of the Kentland Office. Cassie and her fiancé currently reside in Kentland, Indiana with her 3 children.
Itzel Hernandez has been promoted to Branch Manager at the Roselawn Branch of Kentland Bank. Itzel has worked for Kentland Bank since April 2013. She began as a part-time teller and moved into the Financial Services Representative position in 2017.