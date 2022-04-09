KENTLAND — Newton County Pubic Library Board of Trustees approved fine-free status for all juvenile patrons.
This action is retroactive, meaning all accrued fines for past overdue items for juveniles will be eliminated, as well.
“Parents are busy, things are expensive and most minors can’t drive, so we thought it would be great to give parents a little break," Library Director Jennifer Arrenholz said. "Choosing to make all juvenile cards fine free is a win-win all around. It makes the parents’ jobs a little easier, children will not have accumulated fines to pay off when they become adults, and the Library stays a resourceful, welcoming, safe place for children as they grow up."
Juvenile cardholders will not incur overdue fines, with the exception of materials classified as "equipment.” Fees will be charged for materials classified as "lost" or "damaged," regardless of the cardholder's age.
This policy will apply solely to those items borrowed on site at branches included in the Newton County Public Library system. This will include items transited from other Evergreen Indiana libraries, IN-SHARE, or the Statewide Remote Circulation Service (SRCS). Items borrowed directly from another Evergreen Indiana Library using a participating member card will be subject to the policies of that Library.
For more information, contact Arrenholz at 219-992-3490, or visit Lake Village, Morocco, or Roselawn libraries.