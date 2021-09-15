NEWTON COUNTY - Newton County Superior Court judge Daniel Molter celebrated his 35th year in office on Wednesday, September 15.
In a casual event organized by his staff, Judge Molter joined local attorneys and courthouse staff for cake and shared some stories from his years spent on the bench.
A Newton County native, Judge Molter previously practiced law with his father from 1978 until his appointment to the judge’s bench in 1986.
“I agreed to take the job until someone else wanted it,” he joked. “The courthouse staff is great, and they make me look good.”
Judge Molter comes from an extended lineage of practicing attorneys, and his own children are beginning to take up that mantle, with his son, Daniel Molter, having been selected to join the Indiana Court of Appeals as the newest judge.